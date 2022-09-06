Weidner Philharmonic Celebrates Women Composers, September 24

The Weidner and UW-Green Bay Music have announced concert dates for Weidner Philharmonic's 2022-2023 Performance Series.

Kicking off its fourth year, Weidner Philharmonic (Wei Phi) will showcase repertoire composed entirely by women with Women's Work on September 24, 2022. In spring 2023, Wei Phi will welcome acclaimed guest conductor Harvey Felder, former music director of the Fox Valley Symphony, for Power and Joy on April 22, 2023.

Tickets for all Wei Phi concerts are on-sale now. Save 30% when you purchase the concerts together with the Weidner Philharmonic Two-Show Package. Those who purchase the package will receive the same seat(s) for both Women's Work (September 24) and Power and Joy (April 22) concerts. This package is available until September 24.

2022-2023 Weidner Philharmonic Performance Series:

Weidner Philharmonic: Women's Work

September 24, 2022, 7:30 PM

Tickets Start at: $41.50

Youth/Student Tickets: $15.00

This special program is composed entirely by women with inspiration stemming from our own back yard to the farthest reaches of the globe. UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander and Robert Nordling return to the Wei Phi podium and we will welcome internationally renowned viola soloist, Michael Hall.

Repertoire:

Jennifer Higdon: Light - (Originally Commissioned by the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra)

Stacy Garrop: Krakatoa

Michelle McQuade Dewhirst: Out of Dark Waters, This - (A World Premiere Commissioned by the Weidner Philharmonic)

Clarice Assad: E Gol



"It's always a thrill when I first hear my music brought to life by live performers. This premiere is even more special, because it will be brought to life by musicians whom I'm proud to call friends and colleagues." says Michelle McQuade Dewhirst, PhD, whose specially commissioned piece, Out of Dark Waters, This will make it's world premiere at the concert. Dr. McQuade Dewhirst is a professor of music at UW-Green Bay.

The Institute for Women's Leadership will hold a pre-concert panel discussion with three of Women's Work's composers, Stacy Garrop, Michelle McQuade Dewhirst, and Clarice Assad.

"The Institute for Women's Leadership is excited to support this important conversation about women in the arts," said Janet Bonkowski, Executive Director of the Institute. "These conversations remind us that there are disparities in almost every industry, from business to sports and athletics to the arts and gives us the chance to hear from women who work personally and professionally to bring change and equity to these industries."

All ticket holders are encouraged to attend the discussion in The Weidner's Fort Howard Hall at 6:30 PM.

Weidner Philharmonic: Power and Joy

April 22, 2023, 7:30 PM

Tickets Start at: $41.50

Youth/Student Tickets: $15.00

We are excited to welcome Maestro Harvey Felder to lead the Weidner Philharmonic with a program he curated especially for the group. His magnetic podium demeanor helps audiences feel immediately welcomed, comfortable, and connected to his performances. Formally the Director of Fox Valley Symphony, Mr. Felder is now the Director of Orchestral Activities at The University of Memphis and Conductor Laureate of the Tacoma Symphony Orchestra (TSO). Joining Maestro Felder are UW-Green Bay's own internationally acclaimed piano soloists, Michael Rector and Sylvia Hong.

Repertoire:

Aldolphus Hailstork: Fanfare on Amazing Grace

W. A. Mozart: Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat Major, K. 365

with Michael Rector and Sylvia Hong, soloists

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 43

Audiences can purchase the Weidner Philharmonic Two-Show Package and save 30% on both concerts. Tickets for these events are also available for purchase individually.

Tickets are available now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, ticketstaronline.com or by calling Ticket Star at 1-800-895-0071.



Buoyed by the strong community response to the orchestral concert that opened its 25th anniversary season in 2018, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay music faculty and UW-Green Bay's Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, announced the establishment of the Weidner Philharmonic. The Weidner Philharmonic will showcase the talents of UW-Green Bay music faculty, as well as other accomplished orchestral musicians who live and work in the region, in the outstanding acoustical environment of Cofrin Family Hall.

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner Center has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner Center is home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, the The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series - Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.