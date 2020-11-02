VIDEO: Playhouse Theatre Group Presents SUPER HAPPY AWESOME NEWS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Super Happy Awesome News is being presented online free of charge.

Playhouse Theatre Group recently performed Super Happy Awesome News, a new virtual musical.

The musical features a book by Jessica Penzias, with music and lyrics by Denver Casado. Super Happy Awesome News is presented through special arrangement with Beat by Beat Press.

Super Happy Awesome News is being presented online free of charge. However, if you would like to make a donation, you can do so at http://www.playhousetheatergroup.com/super-happy-awesome-news/.

Watch the full production below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You