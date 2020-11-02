Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Playhouse Theatre Group Presents SUPER HAPPY AWESOME NEWS

Super Happy Awesome News is being presented online free of charge.

Nov. 2, 2020  

Playhouse Theatre Group recently performed Super Happy Awesome News, a new virtual musical.

The musical features a book by Jessica Penzias, with music and lyrics by Denver Casado. Super Happy Awesome News is presented through special arrangement with Beat by Beat Press.

However, if you would like to make a donation, you can do so at http://www.playhousetheatergroup.com/super-happy-awesome-news/.

Watch the full production below!

