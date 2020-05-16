VIDEO: American Players Theatre Cancels 2020 Season

American Players Theatre has announced the cancellation of its 2020 season due to the health crisis.

"It's the only responsible thing to do right now," said Brenda DeVita, APT's artistic director in a video statement. "We just can't put people at risk. But everyone's gone through their own version of loss right now. So we will rise above and we will come through this."

The season was set to include Tom Stoppard's comedy Rough Crossing, Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, in an adaptation by Jessica Swale; William Shakespeare's classic, Julius Caesar; Jean Giraudoux's comedy The Madwoman of Chaillot; and early Shakespeare comedy Love's Labour's Lost.

Watch the announcement video below.





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You