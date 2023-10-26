UW-Green Bay To Present MEASURE FOR MEASURE And More This November

Upcoming events by UW-Green Bay, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Science (CAHSS). Open to the public. More information can be found on WeidnerCenter.com

Measure for Measure

Nov 2-4, 2023, at 7:30pm

University Theatre | Theatre Hall

Admission: Adults $18, seniors and students $14, and UWGB students $12. Get tickets

Directed by Alan Kopischke and presented by UW-Green Bay Theatre and Dance, William Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure explores themes of sexual oppression, gender politics, and the role of the church. As well as the abuse of the state and criminal justice system with hints of humor amongst the drama."

The Nutcracker

Nov 24-26, 2023, at 2:00pm

The Weidner | Cofrin Family Hall

Admission: $24.50-$52. Get tickets

The spectacular holiday tradition returns to The Weidner! The Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization teams with the Weidner Philharmonic to present Green Bay's only Nutcracker ballet with live orchestra. Beautiful costumes, soaring music, and, of course, joyful dance create a memorable experience for the whole family.

Add the Snowflake Tea Party (pre-show) to your tickets for the Nutcracker. Step into a magical realm where characters from the show come to life, enjoy freshly brewed teas and delectable treats. The Snowflake Tea Party is a family-friendly event. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees must also have a 2:00 pm performance ticket for the same day.

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall, and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming, and an impactful education series — Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.



Established in 1965, UW-Green Bay is a public institution serving 9,616 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students and 95,000 continuing education learners each year. We educate students from pre-college through retirement and offer 200+ degrees, programs and certificates. UW-Green Bay graduates are resilient, inclusive, sustaining and engaged members of their communities, ready to rise to fearlessly face challenges, solve problems and embrace diverse ideas and people. With four campus locations, the University welcomes students from every corner of the world. UW-Green Bay was the fastest-growing UW school in Wisconsin for six consecutive years. For more information, visit www.uwgb.edu.