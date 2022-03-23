Tickets To Peninsula Players Theatre 87th Season Now On Sale

Join Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County's theatrical icon, during its 87th season performing June 14 through October 16, 2022. Their exciting 2022 line-up includes an American classic, a gripping thriller, an outlandish new comedy, an award-winning drama, and a madcap musical whodunit. The 2022 Season includes

"The Rainmaker," N. Richard Nash's American classic (June 14 through July 3); ﻿ "Write Me a Murder," Frederick Knott's suspense-filled thriller (July 6 - July 24); "Ripcord," a comedy of "one-up-womanship" by critically acclaimed playwright David Lindsay-Abaire (July 27 - August 14); "I and You," Lauren Gunderson's award-winning play (August 17 - September 4); "Murder for Two," A madcap musical whodunit with book and lyrics by Kellen Blair and book and music by Joe Kinosian (September 7 - October 16).

Individual ticket prices start at $41 and range to $50. Peninsula Players Theatre offers a variety of ticket options, including group discounts for 15 or more and a 50% discount for students under 18. A Flexible Subscription is also available, for those who wish to purchase all five shows and pick the dates that work for you.

Nestled along Door County, Wisconsin's scenic shore, Peninsula Players Theatre's award-winning artistic company has been enthralling generations of audiences since 1935. In its 87 years, the theater's renowned artistic company has presented hundreds of world premières, pre-Broadway tryouts, classic dramas, comedies and musicals. Patrons arrive early for an unforgettable theatrical experience. They unwind in Mother Nature's lobby, under the canopy of a cedar forest and along the shores of Green Bay before settling into the 600-plus seat, open-sided all-weather pavilion.

Individual and student tickets may be purchased online at www.peninsulaplayers.com. Season ticket packages are also available starting at $187.20 and range to $214.20 for one ticket to each of the five shows. All tickets may be purchased by phoning the Box Office weekdays at (920) 868-3287 or the winter Box Office (through April 30) at (715) 718-0347. The Box Office at the theater is in operation starting in May and is open through the performance season.

More information on the 2022 season, creative teams and casts will be announced in the weeks ahead. Group leaders may make reservations for 15 or more by phoning the Box Office on weekdays at (920) 868-3287. To order a Gift Certificate, learn curtain times, ticket prices or for more information, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater and is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company, and its beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 87 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members from throughout Wisconsin and across the country.