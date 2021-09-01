Three More Weeks to Catch ROMANCE IN D at Peninsula Players Theatre

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County's theatrical icon, "Romance in D" by James Sherman, performing August 24 through September 19. This romantic comedy follows the lovable but awkward Isabel Fox (Cassandra Bissell) and Charles Norton (Neil Brookshire), two neighbors who develop a friendship while deflecting hints and suggestions of their meddling parents. Meanwhile, Helen and George (Judy Blue and Greg Vinkler), unbeknownst to their kids, happen to start a romance of their own!

Charles has insulated himself from romantic entanglements. He keeps himself occupied with work, casual friendships and food visits from his mother, Helen, the self-proclaimed "soup fairy." Isabel, a brokenhearted poet, moves into the apartment next door and has only her visiting father, George, for company. After Charles unexpectedly rescues Isabel from a half-hearted suicide attempt, his loving yet sometimes overbearing mother tries to push the two of them together. The parents themselves finally meet and all four surprisingly discover that true love can blossom when you least expect it.

Peninsula Players Theatre is a professional theater that produces live stage works in collaboration with its union partners at Actors' Equity Association (AEA), United Scenic Artists (USA) and the Society of Directors and Choreographers (SDC). These partners have approved the many safety protocols the theater put in place to re-open in late July. As a reminder to theatergoers, the side panels, doors and vents of the audience pavilion will remain open throughout the 90-minute comedy. Patrons should dress for the weather and be prepared for shifting temperatures or breezes off the bay. All parties will be socially distanced and seated with no one directly in front, behind or two seats to the left or right of them. For the most current safety protocols at the theater, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com before attending a performance. "Romance in D" performs Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The theater and its offices will be closed on Mondays. To book tickets or for more information, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.