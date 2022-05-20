Theatre On The Bay Inspires Young Actors With 'Academy Jr.' This Summer

Theatre on the Bay is a dynamic performing arts community at UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus, committed to developing acting talent and staging outstanding performances. Academy Jr. is an opportunity for kids grade 3 and up to experience the thrill of performing while growing confidence and creative thinking.

Academy Jr. takes place Monday through Friday, June 27-July 1, 2022, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Any kid with an interest in acting, singing or dance is encouraged to sign up. Kids will learn what it's like to audition and perform for the show "The Jungle Book KIDS" during a free public performance on Friday, July 1, at 2:30 p.m. With its upbeat music and cast of comedic characters, "The Jungle Book KIDS" is sure to be a hit with everyone.

The cost for Academy Jr. is $195 and includes a daily lunch. Experienced Theatre on the Bay director Brittany Welch will be the instructor. Space is limited, so please register early. To learn more and register, visit

https://www.uwgb.edu/marinette/fine-performing-arts/academy/



Theatre on the Bay is sponsored by UW-Green Bay's Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement, offering adults and youth opportunities to participate in theatrical productions. Since 1966, Theatre on the Bay has been a community treasure in Marinette with its home stage on the Marinette Campus.

If you have any questions about Theatre on the Bay Academy, please contact Linda Hornick, Producer, Theatre on the Bay and Children's Theatre, at hornickl@uwgb.edu or 715-504-3351.