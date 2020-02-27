The Grand Oshkosh Welcomes All-Female Country Band FAREWELL ANGELINA

Farewell Angelina, one of Rolling Stone's "New Artists You Need to Know", is bringing their "Women and Wine Tour" to The Grand Oshkosh on Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Named after a haunting Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina is an all-female country group with four accomplished vocalists, songwriters and multi-instrumentalists. Their blend of harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars has earned praise as Roughstock's "Ones to Watch". Their recent single, "Ghosts", was #1 on the CMT 12Pack Countdown for 3 weeks and held within the top 3 for 6 weeks.

A band of longtime friends, Nicole Witt, Andrea Young, Lisa Torres & Ashley Gearing all met pursuing their dreams in Nashville, Tennessee. Each respected and admired one another while they were building successful solo careers touring, recording, and writing songs. When they heard their voices together for the first time, they decided to take their show on the road. Major opportunities soon followed including singing the National Anthem for Thursday Night Football, The Unbridled Eve Gala for the Kentucky Derby, and the ACM All-Star Jam.

The band has opened shows for the likes of Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Frankie Ballard, Jake Owen, Billy Currington, Maroon 5, and Trace Adkins, to name a few. They joined the Bacon Brothers (Kevin & Michael) as the opening act on many dates of their last two summer tours. Now, Farewell Angelina is headlining their own "Women & Wine Tour" across the US and Europe.

"Farewell Angelina has been quickly rising on the country music scene and we're thrilled to have them at The Grand," said Joseph Ferlo, director of The Grand Oshkosh.

The performance on Friday, March 20 is part of the Alberta S. Kimball Foundation Series. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $25.

The Grand's Suite Seat service, which features maximum legroom, seating, and beverage service, is also available at this event. Tickets can be purchased at The Grand Oshkosh Box Office at 100 High Avenue, Oshkosh; via phone at (920) 424-2350; or online at thegrandoshkosh.org. The Grand Lounge will be open one hour before the performance.





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You