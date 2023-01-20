The Grand Oshkosh Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: The Show

The Grand Oshkosh welcomes back New York City-based Ballets with a Twist for another round of Cocktail Hour: The Show. The company's signature production reinvents the excitement of classic entertainment with an original mix of choreography, music, and costume design. This exhilarating floorshow-to-stage experience brings the Lemon Drop, Pink Lady, and more to life in a series of sparkling vignettes. An all new program features the premiere of Beer, brewed especially for The Grand, and a special performance by local UWO Titan Thunder Marching Band who will accompany a favorite Twist hit. You've never seen cocktails like these!

Single tickets are $29-35 and can be purchased at thegrandoshkosh.org or by calling The Grand Oshkosh Box Office, at 920-424-2350. Additional information, including directions to The Grand (100 High Ave) can also be found on the venue's website. Throughout the evening, a special selection of cocktails and mocktails will be available for purchase.

Created by artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus, Cocktail Hour: The Show combines the glamour of Hollywood's Golden Age with a sleek, state-of-the-art sensibility. Elegance, electricity, and all-American energy combine in a menu of delightful, dancing drinks. It's high-style fun for all ages.

Program highlights include

"Beer" - PREMIERE - Stadium rockers amp up the attitude in this brawny brew.

"Hot Toddy"- Are these cats on the level or on the lam? Mayhem reigns supreme in this red-hot rollick through the Roaring Twenties.

"Absinthe" - By the light of a flickering flame, an ethereal fairy flutters through memories of her Paris Opera past - and her fateful fall from grace.

Klaus, whose choreography has been seen internationally, formed Ballets with a Twist in association with Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and costume designer Catherine Zehr. Her company - lauded by The Huffington Post for "blasting the boundaries between high art and entertainment" - has appeared in a wide range of venues throughout the country, from Cleveland's Playhouse Square and New York City's Beacon Theatre to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Gaboury's compositions have been performed by celebrated musicians nationwide. As a pianist, he has collaborated and toured the world with pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper for more than a decade, most recently joining her alongside the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at its historic home venue. He has also accompanied such artists as Patti LaBelle, Norah Jones, and Sarah McLachlan, and has performed at internationally televised events such as the Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony and the New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop. Gaboury's music has been heard in concert, on television, and in films (including Boyhood and American Beauty).

Zehr is the artistic force behind the company's costume design. Her creations evoke the origins and essence of each dance with dazzling colors and ornamentation. Zehr honed her skills while working at major American fashion houses, then by designing and manufacturing attire for her own label. She studied art and design at Washington University and New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology, where she and the company delivered the presentation "Designing Costumes for Ballets with a Twist" as part of The Museum at FIT's Fashion Culture series.

Built in 1883 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Grand Oshkosh is a collaborative and innovative leader in providing entertainment, social, and educational opportunities for the community. The Grand's 2022-2023 season has a full lineup of nationally touring and regional artists, community events, and the in-person return of the Amcor Student Discovery Series.

