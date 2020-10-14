The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Goes Virtual
Fox Cities P.A.C. has announced 24 participating high schools in the virtual program.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the tradition of celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater will continue into its fifth year virtually.
The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program was launched in 2015 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Education opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft. This year those workshops and opportunities will be present in a virtual program as the Fox Cities P.A.C. continues to grow the program's reach.
"While this year may look different, we are thrilled to provide students with a virtual learning environment to expand their horizons and learn more about the performing arts industry from local and national professionals," said director of programming and community engagement Amy Gosz. "We have seen how this program has built camaraderie between participating schools, encouraged high school students to work together to accomplish their goals and served as a public demonstration of the importance of arts opportunities in our communities."
The 2020-21 participating high schools include:
Ashwaubenon High School
Brillion High School
Denmark High School
De Pere High School
Fond du Lac High School
Fox Valley Lutheran High School
Green Bay East High School
Green Bay Preble High School
Green Bay Southwest High School
Green Bay West High School
Hortonville High School
Kaukauna High School
Laconia High School
Little Chute High School
Luxemburg-Casco High School
Mishicot High School
Neenah High School
New London High School
Pulaski High School
St. Mary Catholic High School
Southern Door County High School
Valley Christian School
Weyauwega-Fremont High School
Winnebago Lutheran Academy
Watch for additional information about how each school plans to share their students' talents and how you can support the arts in your local community to come throughout the school year.