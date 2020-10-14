The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Goes Virtual

Fox Cities P.A.C. has announced 24 participating high schools in the virtual program.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the tradition of celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater will continue into its fifth year virtually.

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program was launched in 2015 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Education opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft. This year those workshops and opportunities will be present in a virtual program as the Fox Cities P.A.C. continues to grow the program's reach.

"While this year may look different, we are thrilled to provide students with a virtual learning environment to expand their horizons and learn more about the performing arts industry from local and national professionals," said director of programming and community engagement Amy Gosz. "We have seen how this program has built camaraderie between participating schools, encouraged high school students to work together to accomplish their goals and served as a public demonstration of the importance of arts opportunities in our communities."

The 2020-21 participating high schools include:

Ashwaubenon High School

Brillion High School

Denmark High School

De Pere High School

Fond du Lac High School

Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Green Bay East High School

Green Bay Preble High School

Green Bay Southwest High School

Green Bay West High School

Hortonville High School

Kaukauna High School

Laconia High School

Little Chute High School

Luxemburg-Casco High School

Mishicot High School

Neenah High School

New London High School

Pulaski High School

St. Mary Catholic High School

Southern Door County High School

Valley Christian School

Weyauwega-Fremont High School

Winnebago Lutheran Academy

Watch for additional information about how each school plans to share their students' talents and how you can support the arts in your local community to come throughout the school year.

