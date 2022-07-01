Teach The Youth Hip-Hop Benefit Comes to The Weidner Next Month

The Weidner will partner for a second year with Cujo-Hip Hop to present Teach the Youth: A Hip-Hop Benefit in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay's Youth Arts Initiative. This fundraising event will take place at The Weidner on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 PM.

"I created this event to be an accessible, relatable fundraiser in order to get more young people engaged in philanthropy. The Club does such great work to empower youth and give them tools to better themselves. I've been inspired by both the staff and the youth artists, and I want to help spread awareness and garner support for the incredible experiences they create together" says event organizer and artist, Cujo.

Hear from Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay (BGCGB) organizers about the impact of the Youth Arts Initiative.

Teach the Youth Benefit will feature live performances by Staff and Youth Artists of the BGCGB and Cujo, with snacks and refreshments available for purchase. Patrons are invited to participate in the benefit in the following ways:

There are three ways to give

$10 Entry Ticket $3 Raffle Ticket (or 2 Tickets for $5) Supply Drive Donation (Listed Below, Bold Items in High Demand). Fiber Castel Black Drawing Markers

Colored Pencils & Crayons

Glue

Markers

Construction Paper

Activity & Coloring Books

Games

Winter Clothing

If you are unable to attend the Teach the Youth Benefit, a fee-free donation can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.

Lobby Doors for Teach the Youth: A Hip-Hop Benefit open at 5:30 PM at The Weidner, with presentations & performances beginning at 6:00 PM. For more information on the Teach the Youth Benefit please contact Cujo at cujohiphop@gmail.com.

