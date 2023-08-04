Teach The Youth: A Hip-Hop Benefit Comes to The Weidner

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts has announced that they are partnering with Cujo Hip-Hop to present Teach the Youth: A Hip-Hop Benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay's Youth Arts Initiative. This fundraising event will take place at the Weidner Center on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM.

"I created this event to be an accessible, relatable fundraiser in order to get more young people engaged in philanthropy. The Club does such great work to empower youth and give them tools to better themselves. I've been inspired by both the staff and the youth artists, and I want to help spread awareness and garner support for the incredible experiences they create together,” says event organizer and artist Cujo.

Hear from BGCGB organizers about the impact of the Youth Arts Initiative.

There are three ways to give

$10 Entry Ticket Gift Card Raffle Wall Supply Drive Donation (Listed Below, Bold Items in High Demand).

Fiber Castel Black Drawing Markers

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Glue

Markers

Construction Paper

Activity & Coloring Books

Games

Winter Clothing

Beer, wine, and snacks will also be available to purchase. If you are unable to attend the Teach the Youth benefit, a fee-free donation can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.

Doors for Teach the Youth: A Hip-Hop Benefit open at 5:30 PM at the Weidner Center, with performances to begin a 6:00 PM. There will be performances and presentations by Cujo and representatives from The Club.

