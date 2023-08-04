Teach The Youth: A Hip-Hop Benefit Comes to The Weidner

This fundraising event will take place at the Weidner Center on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: ALL SHOOK UP at Riverside Players Photo 3 Review: ALL SHOOK UP at Riverside Players
Cast Announced For DAMES AT SEA At Peninsula Players Theatre Photo 4 Cast Announced For DAMES AT SEA At Peninsula Players Theatre

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts has announced that they are partnering with Cujo Hip-Hop to present Teach the Youth: A Hip-Hop Benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay's Youth Arts Initiative. This fundraising event will take place at the Weidner Center on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM.

 

"I created this event to be an accessible, relatable fundraiser in order to get more young people engaged in philanthropy. The Club does such great work to empower youth and give them tools to better themselves. I've been inspired by both the staff and the youth artists, and I want to help spread awareness and garner support for the incredible experiences they create together,” says event organizer and artist Cujo.

 

Hear from BGCGB organizers about the impact of the Youth Arts Initiative.

 

There are three ways to give

  1. $10 Entry Ticket
  2. Gift Card Raffle Wall
  3. Supply Drive Donation (Listed Below, Bold Items in High Demand).
  • Fiber Castel Black Drawing Markers
  • Colored Pencils
  • Crayons
  • Glue
  • Markers
  • Construction Paper
  • Activity & Coloring Books
  • Games
  • Winter Clothing

 

Beer, wine, and snacks will also be available to purchase. If you are unable to attend the Teach the Youth benefit, a fee-free donation can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay. 

Doors for Teach the Youth: A Hip-Hop Benefit open at 5:30 PM at the Weidner Center, with performances to begin a 6:00 PM. There will be performances and presentations by Cujo and representatives from The Club.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Appleton, WI

1
Review: ALL SHOOK UP at Riverside Players Photo
Review: ALL SHOOK UP at Riverside Players

What did our critic think of ALL SHOOK UP at Riverside Players? Take a blender. Throw in “Midsummer Nights Dream” and the songs of Elvis. Mix it together and inject the mixture with caffeine. These are the ingredients of Riverside’s Production of “All Shook Up.”

2
Cast Announced For DAMES AT SEA At Peninsula Players Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For DAMES AT SEA At Peninsula Players Theatre

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater and Door County's theatrical icon, has announced the cast of the tap-happy musical comedy 'Dames at Sea' with book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller and music by Jim Wise. “Dames at Sea” runs for three weeks, July 26 through August 13, and is generously sponsored by Alibi Marina and Harbor Guest House with support from the Cordon Family Foundation.

3
DC Arts Center Opens This Week with THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Photo
DC Arts Center Opens This Week with THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

Rogue Theater will open the DC Arts Center with the comedy, THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY, by Nicholas Hope, Jessie Jones, and Jamie Wooten on July 27.

4
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Play Fox Cities P.A.C. in December Photo
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS to Play Fox Cities P.A.C. in December

Prepare to experience Christmas like never before! MagicSpace Entertainment's national tour of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS will return to the road to visit 30 cities this holiday season including the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center for ONE SHOW ONLY on December 20, 2023 presented by NiteLite.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
View all Videos

Appleton, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trying
Peninsula Players Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dames at Sea
Peninsula Players Theatre (7/26-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You