THE NUTCRACKER At The Weidner For Three Performances November 25-27; Tickets On-Sale Now

The enchanting holiday spectacle is back and better than ever! The Weidner is pleased to join with Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) for the second time to present The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27. Featuring NEWDO dancers with the Weidner Philharmonic, and guest artists from Carolina Ballet.

Green Bay's only Nutcracker ballet with live symphony orchestra will present three performances Thanksgiving weekend, November 25-27, 2022, in The Weidner's Cofrin Family Hall. Tickets are on sale now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com.

The Nutcracker at The Weidner

Friday, November 25, 2022 | 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 2:00 PM

Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 2:00 PM

Tickets Start at $24.50

NEWDO Artistic Director: Timothy Josephs

Weidner Philharmonic Conductor: Randall Meder

Featuring Guest Dancers from Carolina Ballet

Taylor Ayotte

Kiefer Curtis

Yevgeny Shlapko

McKenzie Van Oss

"As a child I always dreamt of dancing the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker." Says Taylor Ayotte. "It is such a joyful and fulfilling experience being back to perform this coveted role in my hometown where my ballet journey began. Aptly timed over Thanksgiving weekend, I reflect with much gratitude on the wonderful memories I have dancing in The Nutcracker throughout my life!" Taylor is a NEWDO alum and is now a principal dancer with Carolina Ballet.



Tickets for all three performances of The Nutcracker at The Weidner are available now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.