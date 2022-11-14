THE NUTCRACKER At The Weidner For Three Performances November 25-27; Tickets On-Sale Now

The enchanting holiday spectacle is back and better than ever! The Weidner is pleased to join with Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) for the second time to present The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27. Featuring NEWDO dancers with the Weidner Philharmonic, and guest artists from Carolina Ballet.
Green Bay's only Nutcracker ballet with live symphony orchestra will present three performances Thanksgiving weekend, November 25-27, 2022, in The Weidner's Cofrin Family Hall. Tickets are on sale now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com.
The Nutcracker at The Weidner
Friday, November 25, 2022 | 7:00 PM
Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 2:00 PM
Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 2:00 PM
Tickets Start at $24.50
NEWDO Artistic Director: Timothy Josephs
Weidner Philharmonic Conductor: Randall Meder
Featuring Guest Dancers from Carolina Ballet
Taylor Ayotte
Kiefer Curtis
Yevgeny Shlapko
McKenzie Van Oss
"As a child I always dreamt of dancing the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker." Says Taylor Ayotte. "It is such a joyful and fulfilling experience being back to perform this coveted role in my hometown where my ballet journey began. Aptly timed over Thanksgiving weekend, I reflect with much gratitude on the wonderful memories I have dancing in The Nutcracker throughout my life!" Taylor is a NEWDO alum and is now a principal dancer with Carolina Ballet.
Tickets for all three performances of The Nutcracker at The Weidner are available now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is delighted to announce the on sale date for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will criss-cross the U.S. to more than 50 cities including GREEN BAY on MARCH 30 at THE WEIDNER.
Vanguard Productions, presents their inaugural production, a concert version of All is Calm the Christmas Truce of 1914 by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach.
The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that it has appointed Shoshana Resnikoff as its Demmer Curator of 20th and 21st Century Design. With more than a decade of curatorial experience, Resnikoff comes to the Museum after five years as curator for the Wolfsonian-FIU, where she currently works with collections of 19th and 20th century European and American design and decorative arts. Resnikoff will assume the role of Demmer Curator beginning January 9, 2023.
More Hot Stories For You
Fox Cities P.A.C. Receives $1 Million Endowment Gift To Be Used For Accessibility Services
November 14, 2022
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center celebrates its 20th Anniversary on November 25 with a Keystone Fund contribution of $1 million, generously gifted by longtime supporters of the Center, Barb and Chuck Merry.
THE NUTCRACKER At The Weidner For Three Performances November 25-27; Tickets On-Sale Now
November 14, 2022
The enchanting holiday spectacle is back and better than ever! The Weidner is pleased to join with Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) for the second time to present The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27.
The Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Tickets On Sale For January Dates
November 9, 2022
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is delighted to announce the on sale date for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Announced At The Weidner March 30; Tickets Go On-Sale Friday, November 11
November 7, 2022
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will criss-cross the U.S. to more than 50 cities including GREEN BAY on MARCH 30 at THE WEIDNER.
Vanguard Productions Announces Cast For Milwaukee Premiere Of ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914, IN CONCERT
November 4, 2022
Vanguard Productions, presents their inaugural production, a concert version of All is Calm the Christmas Truce of 1914 by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach.