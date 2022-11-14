Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NUTCRACKER At The Weidner For Three Performances November 25-27; Tickets On-Sale Now

Featuring NEWDO dancers with the Weidner Philharmonic, and guest artists from Carolina Ballet.

Nov. 14, 2022  

THE NUTCRACKER At The Weidner For Three Performances November 25-27; Tickets On-Sale Now

The enchanting holiday spectacle is back and better than ever! The Weidner is pleased to join with Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) for the second time to present The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27. Featuring NEWDO dancers with the Weidner Philharmonic, and guest artists from Carolina Ballet.

Green Bay's only Nutcracker ballet with live symphony orchestra will present three performances Thanksgiving weekend, November 25-27, 2022, in The Weidner's Cofrin Family Hall. Tickets are on sale now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com.

The Nutcracker at The Weidner

Friday, November 25, 2022 | 7:00 PM
Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 2:00 PM
Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 2:00 PM

Tickets Start at $24.50

NEWDO Artistic Director: Timothy Josephs
Weidner Philharmonic Conductor: Randall Meder

Featuring Guest Dancers from Carolina Ballet
Taylor Ayotte
Kiefer Curtis
Yevgeny Shlapko
McKenzie Van Oss

"As a child I always dreamt of dancing the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker." Says Taylor Ayotte. "It is such a joyful and fulfilling experience being back to perform this coveted role in my hometown where my ballet journey began. Aptly timed over Thanksgiving weekend, I reflect with much gratitude on the wonderful memories I have dancing in The Nutcracker throughout my life!" Taylor is a NEWDO alum and is now a principal dancer with Carolina Ballet.


Tickets for all three performances of The Nutcracker at The Weidner are available now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



The Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Tickets On Sale For January Dates Photo
The Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Tickets On Sale For January Dates
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is delighted to announce the on sale date for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.  
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Announced At The Weidner March 30; Tickets Go On-Sale Frid Photo
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Announced At The Weidner March 30; Tickets Go On-Sale Friday, November 11
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will criss-cross the U.S. to more than 50 cities including GREEN BAY on MARCH 30 at THE WEIDNER.
Vanguard Productions Announces Cast For Milwaukee Premiere Of ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS T Photo
Vanguard Productions Announces Cast For Milwaukee Premiere Of ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914, IN CONCERT
​​​​​​​Vanguard Productions, presents their inaugural production, a concert version of All is Calm the Christmas Truce of 1914 by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach.
Shoshana Resnikoff Appointed Curator Of 20th And 21st Century Design At Milwaukee Art Muse Photo
Shoshana Resnikoff Appointed Curator Of 20th And 21st Century Design At Milwaukee Art Museum
The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that it has appointed Shoshana Resnikoff as its Demmer Curator of 20th and 21st Century Design. With more than a decade of curatorial experience, Resnikoff comes to the Museum after five years as curator for the Wolfsonian-FIU, where she currently works with collections of 19th and 20th century European and American design and decorative arts. Resnikoff will assume the role of Demmer Curator beginning January 9, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Fox Cities P.A.C. Receives $1 Million Endowment Gift To Be Used For Accessibility ServicesFox Cities P.A.C. Receives $1 Million Endowment Gift To Be Used For Accessibility Services
November 14, 2022

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center celebrates its 20th Anniversary on November 25 with a Keystone Fund contribution of $1 million, generously gifted by longtime supporters of the Center, Barb and Chuck Merry.
THE NUTCRACKER At The Weidner For Three Performances November 25-27; Tickets On-Sale NowTHE NUTCRACKER At The Weidner For Three Performances November 25-27; Tickets On-Sale Now
November 14, 2022

The enchanting holiday spectacle is back and better than ever! The Weidner is pleased to join with Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) for the second time to present The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27.
The Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Tickets On Sale For January DatesThe Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon SIX Tickets On Sale For January Dates
November 9, 2022

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is delighted to announce the on sale date for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.  
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Announced At The Weidner March 30; Tickets Go On-Sale Friday, November 11THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Announced At The Weidner March 30; Tickets Go On-Sale Friday, November 11
November 7, 2022

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will criss-cross the U.S. to more than 50 cities including GREEN BAY on MARCH 30 at THE WEIDNER.
Vanguard Productions Announces Cast For Milwaukee Premiere Of ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914, IN CONCERTVanguard Productions Announces Cast For Milwaukee Premiere Of ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914, IN CONCERT
November 4, 2022

​​​​​​​Vanguard Productions, presents their inaugural production, a concert version of All is Calm the Christmas Truce of 1914 by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach.