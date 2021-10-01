THE JEFF & KATIE SHOW Returns To Northern Sky

On Saturday, October 16, at 3 p.m., Northern Sky Theater will present an in-person installment of The Jeff & Katie Show, indoors at the Gould Theater in Fish Creek. After the show, the in-person audience will be invited to a bonfire outside featuring cider and cookies from the show. The show will also be livestreamed to Facebook and YouTube.

The Jeff & Katie Show, which became a popular feature of Northern Sky's virtual season in 2020, features hosts Jeff Herbst and Katie Dahl serving up banter, music, and a bake-off. On the 16th, it will also feature the grand announcement of Northern Sky's 2022 season.

Special guests Molly Rhode (actor, bass player, and Northern Sky associate artistic director) and James Kaplan (pianist, as well as composer of shows including Guys on Ice and Lumberjacks in Love) will also make appearances on October 16.

Jeff Herbst, Northern Sky artistic director, singer, and actor, and Katie Dahl, playwright and songwriter, are known for their humor, good-natured ribbing, and chummy camaraderie. Longtime Northern Sky technical director David Alley joins Herbst and Dahl for the bake-off. The cookies served at the post-show bonfire will be made by Herbst, Dahl, and Alley.

Tickets cost $30 and are available at www.northernskytheater.com or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Ticket office hours are 12-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 3-7 p.m. Saturday. All tickets must be purchased in advance; no walk-up sales available. Please refer to Northern Sky's website for current Covid protocols.