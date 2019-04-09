THE GENTLEMAN THIEF Raises the Room with Laughter

Peninsula Players Theatre presented a reading of The Gentleman Thief, a new romantic comedy-caper by award-winning playwright Mark Brown, on Monday, April 1 at Bj rklunden. Based on a story by P.G. Wodehouse, the creator of such comic characters as Bertie Wooster and his manservant, Jeeves, The Gentleman Thief romantic comedy-caper entertained the capacity crowd and broke attendance records.

We were very enthusiastic about presenting this new comedy with screwball characters on April's Fool Day to Door County audiences, said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. Waves of laughter rippled through the audience the entire evening as they followed the adventures of this gentleman's thief and his budding romance.

Participating in the reading were Peninsula Players veteran performers Cassandra Bissell ( Miss Holmes, Around the World in 80 Days, ); Neil Brookshire ( Miss Holmes, The 39 Steps ); Joe Foust ( Almost, Maine, Lord Arthur Savile's Crime ); Noah Simon ( Once a Ponzi Time ) and newcomers Adam Wesley Brown, who made his Broadway debut in Once and recently toured in The Woman in Black; Jack Hickey, Artistic Director Emeritus of the Oak Park Theatre Festival; and Michael Stebbins, the Artistic Director of Door Shakespeare. The cast was under the direction of Peninsula Players Artistic Director Greg Vinkler.

The Gentleman Thief is part of the Peninsula Players winter program, The Play's the Thing, and is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin, as well as generous grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries and operating funds from Peninsula Players Theatre.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre. The Play's the Thing is part of the Players' continuing winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public. Individual, season and group tickets are now on sale for the 2019 season. Learn more about the Peninsula Players 2019 season at www.peninsulaplayers.com or phone 920-868-3287.





