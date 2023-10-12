Spotlight on Viterbo University's Shane Rhoades: Encouraging Students to Be Their Best

Shane Rhoades, Associate Professor of Theatre and Music Theatre for Viterbo University’s Conservatory for the Performing Arts has a personality that shines as bright as 42nd Street, the classic golden age musical that launches Viterbo’s season. Rhoades is director.

With several weeks before opening night, Rhoades felt confident that the show was in a great place, thanks to the 34 talented student cast members who worked hard throughout the ambitious rehearsal schedule. “When I was creating the schedule, I knew it would be the same schedule I would create for a professional equity company, and the students exceeded my expectations,” Rhoades said. “We were able to set the show in 55 hours, and after that, we could clean, finesse, and work with understudies,” he added as he took a break to chat in his campus office.

Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin is widely known for its outstanding Conservatory for the Performing Arts, and as one might expect, production experiences such as 42nd Street support students’ classwork and are an essential part of their training.

Rhoades said that for the first three years he was with Viterbo, he held residence in both New York City and La Crosse. “I had just finished a tour of How the Grinch Stole Christmas in the theatre at Madison Square Garden when I agreed to a seven-week stint at Viterbo to direct The Chorus Line,” he explained. “There was some faculty turnover at the time,” he continued. “They asked me to stay around, and I kept saying ‘Yes.’”

Fast-forward 11 years and he has 13 productions as either director, choreographer, or both for Viterbo musicals and plays. He adds to his Viterbo resume three showcases of Dance Kaleidoscope (for dance minors) that he has directed, and numerous Platinum Edition (Viterbo’s show choir) shows where he was co-director and choreographer.

Small Town and Big Dreams

Rhoades has taught a wide range of courses, including Musical Theatre Dance I and II, Jazz I and II, Musical Theatre, Audition Technique, Acting for Singers, and Business of Theatre – a course he initially designed and has continued to evolve as different professors teach the course.

“I love teaching our first-year students in Fundamentals courses,” Rhoades explained. “They are curious.”

He grew up singing but turned his focus to dance. He explained how he started dancing at 18, an age many would consider old, but he quickly caught on and embraced it. “I worked hard,” Rhoades said. “I refuse to believe you can’t start at 18 and find a successful career if you are dedicated, focused, ambitious, and hard-working.”

He is from Hudson, Iowa. The roles he had singing in church musicals and variety shows solidified his passion for singing. In his mind, he had two options following high school graduation. He would audition for The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York – and not let his lack of formal lessons stop him.

“If that didn’t work out, I thought I would stay in Iowa and go to college to become a special education teacher,” Rhoades said. “It was one or the other.” He was accepted into the Academy, moved to New York, and quickly learned that to broaden his opportunities, he needed to learn dance.

Busy Broadway Career Leads to International Performances

Rhoades’ 20 years in New York included time on Broadway, where he performed in Hugh Jackman’s Boy from Oz and he was associate choreographer for How a Grinch Stole Christmas. Nationally and internationally, his credits include Pippin, A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Chicago, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and Grinch. Rhoades has performed in all 50 states, Japan, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. He also earned his MBA through Viterbo.

He shares his experience, passion, and style with his students. Zach Sullivan, a Music Theatre major and Dance minor at Viterbo said that Rhoades’ provides a customized teaching style that students appreciate. “He provides individualized feedback and notes for each student,” Sullivan said. “He analyzes every student’s style of learning and adapts his teaching style accordingly.” Sullivan, from the Minneapolis - St. Paul area, said that Rhoades’ memory and ability to fit in every style of dance is impressive.

Student McKenzie Russ is Dance Captain and Assistant Choreographer for Viterbo’s 42nd Street. She said she appreciates working with Rhoades as a Director and having him as a professor. “He is encouraging and genuinely cares for his students,” Russ said. “I appreciate how much he pushes us and believes in us. He does not accept anything but our best.”

Rhoades, in turn, appreciates his students. He did not hesitate when asked to list the favorite aspect of his job. “The students,” he quickly said. “To see when the moment hits and everything comes into focus. To help them get through the frustration and get to that point – everything makes sense and comes together.”