Skylight Music Theatre To Offer Free Online Theatre Classes

Article Pixel Jun. 8, 2020  

Skylight Music Theatre will offer free online theatre classes for students and professionals, The Wisconsin Patch reports.

The classes will range from dance courses to audition workshops, taught by choreographer and performer Ryan Cappleman, Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unge, or choreographer Amanda Marquardt.

Classes will be available on the theatre's Facebook page or via a Zoom link.

For the high school level class use this form: https://bit.ly/2Mpfmg4
For the college level/professional class use this form: https://bit.ly/3gNCpPF

For more information about Skylight Music Theatre, visit their site HERE.


