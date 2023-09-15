Single Tickets Now on Sale for Viewpoint Speaker Series at Fox Cities P.A.C.

The Viewpoint Speaker Series features engaging and dynamic speakers sharing their stories in powerful experiences paired with vivid imagery.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Single Tickets Now on Sale for Viewpoint Speaker Series at Fox Cities P.A.C. Individual tickets for the Viewpoint Speaker Series events are now on sale at The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.
 
Tickets for each speaker event are $29 and $49 and can be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C. mobile app, by contacting the ticket office in person or by phone at (920) 730-3760 or Ticketmaster online. For current ticket office hours visit Click Here. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

VIEWPOINT SPEAKER SERIES


The Fox Cities Performing Art Center’s Viewpoint Speaker Series features engaging and dynamic speakers sharing their stories in powerful experiences paired with vivid imagery. The series allows individuals to discover how their own experiences inform how they see themselves and the world. The Viewpoint Speaker Series provides opportunities to inspire through new insights, connect through shared experiences and grow in a sense of appreciation and understanding.

The 2023-24 Viewpoint Speaker Series includes titles:
 

Through the Lens: Creating a Ripple

Photographer | Annie Griffiths
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
See the world through a camera lens with Midwest native, photographer and the Founder of the nonprofit organization, Ripple Effect Images, Annie Griffiths. As one of the first women photographers to work for National Geographic, Griffiths has traveled to more than 100 countries, capturing the pure essence of remote villages, urban jungles and more, discovering one truth: that people who have the least, give the most. Looking Through the Lens: Creating a Ripple, audiences will see that despite cultural and societal differences, universal wants and needs for security, shelter, good health, the dignity of work and a brighter future for the next generation are fundamental desires that connect people. 
 

How to Astronaut

Former Astronaut | Terry Virts
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 
Taking audiences on a journey that is “out of this world,” former astronaut and United States Air Force pilot, Terry Virts, will share a new perspective of life on Earth and the marvelous wonders of the world from above. His journey and countless images are featured in the IMAX film, “A Beautiful Planet.” Imparting his experience of spending 200 consecutive days in space as Commander of the International Space Station, Virts will provide personal insights into NASA and a fun 101 view of “How to Astronaut,” from his best-selling book. Audiences will see the world in a new light, reigniting their fascination of the mysteries within the universe.
 

Into the Canyon: Exploring a National Treasure

Photographer/Filmmaker | Pete McBride and Adventure Author | Kevin Fedarko
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
No need to pack bags to visit the Grand Canyon; journey out of Northeast Wisconsin and Into the Canyon: Exploring a National Treasure with award-winning photographer, writer and filmmaker, Pete McBride and adventure author of “The Emerald Mile,” Kevin Fedarko. Audiences will enjoy seeing both adventurers in a unique storytelling experience who have been featured in prestigious publications, including National Geographic. Capitalize on this opportunity to learn about the health and future of one of the seven Natural Wonders of the World from two people who made the incredible trek, covering 750 miles on foot for more than 100 days throughout all four seasons. Rediscover one of the nation’s greatest treasures in a truly transformative experience.
 

SUBSCRIPTIONS ON SALE NOW

Save 20% on tickets by purchasing a Viewpoint Speaker Series Package until the first speaker event on November 14, 2023. Packages may be purchased on foxcitiespac.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 
 
Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing tickets to Viewpoint Speaker Series events can reserve their seats at foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/groups.
 
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid. The three speaker events are presented by Changemaker.
 

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Where the Arts Come Alive!




