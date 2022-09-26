Seventh Year Of Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Welcomes A Record 31 Schools

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the tradition of celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater will continue into its seventh year with a record 31 participating high schools.

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Educational opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft.

This year, the students will participate in workshops that include a marketing workshop with Jesus Christ Superstar's marketing team, a monologue workshop with actress, Ginger Grace and a dance workshop with local dance professionals. Select students may become Student Ambassadors to represent the program or join the auditioned ensemble, Encore Singers, to perform for Center hosted and community events. The program will culminate in a red carpet, Tony Awards style showcase at the Center on May 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase will go on sale Wednesday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m.

"We are looking forward to celebrating high school musical theater students and their talents in this upcoming season," said Chief Programming Officer, Amy Gosz. "It's a wonderful opportunity for high school students from the surrounding areas to learn from trained, seasoned professionals in the performing arts industry, perform alongside their peers and recognize each other's achievements. This season, more than ever, we are reminded of the importance and value of arts opportunities in our communities to encourage the dreams of our next generation."

The 2022-23 participating high schools and their scheduled musicals include:

Neenah High School

Anastasia: The Musical

October 12-16, 2022



Brillion High School

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

November 3-6, 10-12, 2022

Cast A: November 3, 5, 11-12, 2022

Cast B: November 4, 6, 10, 12, 2022

Chilton High School

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

November 3, 5-6, 2022

Fond du Lac High School

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

November 3-6, 2022

St. Francis Xavier High School

The Sound of Music

November 3-5, 9, 11-12, 2022

Mishicot High School

Mamma Mia!

November 4-6, 2022

New London High School

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

November 4-6, 2022

Weyauwega-Fremont High School

Once Upon a Mattress

November 4-6, 2022

Appleton East High School

Once Upon a Mattress

November 4-6, 10-12, 2022

Denmark High School

Disney's Newsies

November 4-6, 11-13, 2022

Green Bay East High School

Disney's Newsies

November 4-5, 11-12, 2022

Southern Door High School

The Addams Family

November 4-6, 10-12, 2022

Cast A: November 4, 6, 11, 2022

Cast B: November 5, 10, 12, 2022

Little Chute High School

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

November 10-12, 2022

Hortonville High School

The Addams Family

November 10-13, 2022

Cast A: November 10, 12, 2022

Cast B: November 11, 13, 2022

Winnebago Lutheran Academy

The Music Man

November 10-13, 2022

Two Rivers High School

The Spongebob Musical

November 11-13, 2022

Preble High School

The Addams Family

November 11-12, 18-19, 2022

De Pere High School

Disney's The Little Mermaid

November 17-19, 2022

Ashwaubenon High School

Guys and Dolls

November 18-20, 25-26, 2022

Green Bay Southwest High School

Bring It On The Musical

December 2-3, 8-10, 2022

Notre Dame de la Baie Academy

Disney's The Little Mermaid

January 19-22, 2023

Oshkosh West High School

The Spongebob Musical

January 26-29, 2023

Shawano Community High School

Ronald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

February 2-5, 2023

Pulaski High School

Shrek The Musical

February 11-12, 18-19, 2023

Oshkosh North High School

Big Fish

February 16-19, 2023

Luxemburg-Casco High School

Mamma Mia!

February 17-19, 2023

West De Pere High School

Show Title To Be Announced

February 23-25, 2023

Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Anastasia: The Musical

March 3-5, 2023

Green Bay West High School

Show Title To Be Announced

March 9-11, 2023

Kaukauna High School

Show Title To Be Announced

March 9-11, 2023

St. Mary Catholic High School

Once Upon a Mattress

March 9-12, 2023

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is an educational initiative of the Fox Cities P.A.C. with support from corporate partner Fox Communities Credit Union.

Additional partners in this program include Jewelers Mutual, Nicolet National Bank, Angelo and Jennifer Ninivaggi, Schneider Foundation, WE Energies Foundation and Wipfli LLP.

Center programming is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and National Endowment for the Arts. Programs like the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program are also supported in part by contributions to the Center's Annual Partner Campaign.