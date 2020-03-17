Plymouth Arts Center Will Present CHEESE CAPITAL JAZZ & BLUES CRAWL FOR THE ARTS

Plymouth Arts Center's Cheese Capital Jazz & Blues Crawl for the Arts will be presented, Friday, August 14, 2020, 4:30pm-Midnight. This 17th annual live music extravaganza and fundraiser features 11 fantastic bands at the PAC in the courtyard and greatroom and at several Plymouth clubs and restaurants. Help us fundraise by purchasing our cool 2020 Wristband for just $10 and get a bonus....for every wristband purchased, you'll receive one free raffle ticket (valued at $5) for a chance to win our Grand Prize of $500 in Cash. Additional Big Cash Raffle tickets are available at the PAC for $5 each or 6 tickets for $20 (win up to $1000.) Participating Jazz & Blues Crawl venues this year are the PAC, Antonio's, The Fig and The Pheasant, The Depot, DEO's Pizzeria and Pub, Wild Shots Pub, The Hub Studio Cafe, and Plymouth Tap.

Festivities are kicked off at the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 East Mill, downtown Plymouth, WI at 4:30pm with continuous music from 4:30 to 9pm. PAC's Bourbon Street Café will feature a delicious menu catered by Three Guys & a Grill until 9pm. Place your bid at the Jazz Crawl Silent Auction consisting of original fine art, gift baskets, gift certificates, and unique gifts. Bidding closes at 9pm and you need not be present to win. Once again, the trolley will be available to take visitors to the venues. Wristbands, maps and flyers will be available at all venues. Join us for this exciting evening of the blended arts!

The Jazz Crawl is generously sponsored by Masters Gallery Foods, Sargento Foods, the Sartori Company, Van Horn Auto, M.A.S. Industries, and 1420 the Breeze Radio Station is the Media Sponsor.

The Plymouth Arts Center is well-known throughout Wisconsin for its ongoing and lively schedule of visual and performing arts events including our unique Jazz & Blues Crawl and "Only in Plymouth, WI" the nationally acclaimed, "Big Cheese Drop" New Year's Party. Look for many more special events coming up this summer and fall, such as new art shows in Gallery 110 North, Kids From Wisconsin, Mill Street Live Summer Musical Series, Paint the Towns, En Plein-outdoor painting competition and silent auction and more. The PAC is registered as a 501(c)3 charitable non-profit arts organization. Our mission is: To enliven the spirit of our community and to enrich the lives of all by providing diverse experiences in the arts. The PAC welcomes new members anytime during the year. Current membership is 400+, with 250 volunteers serving as committee and board members, visual artists, docents, teachers, directors, singers, dancers, actors, musicians and general helpers. A full schedule of events can be found on the website. Follow the PAC/Plymouth Arts Center on Facebook and Twitter. Visit the Plymouth Arts Center at 520 E. Mill Street, downtown Plymouth, WI or online www.plymoutharts.org.





