Plymouth Arts Center Singers Present COLORS OF CHRISTMAS Concert 

The Plymouth Arts Center Singers, under the direction of Barbara Zirwes-Nysse, with accompaniment by Mary Fellenz and Tom Armstrong, will be presenting their annual Christmas Concert, "The Colors of Christmas."

Two performances will be presented at the Plymouth Arts Center on Saturday, December 4th at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at 2:30 PM. This production is generously sponsored by Sargento, Masters Gallery, Paul and Kathy Sartori, and the Wisconsin Arts Board.

The PAC Singers are a group of 35+ volunteers who enjoy sharing their talents with the community. They are especially excited to be back to perform their program of holiday favorites for audiences of all ages. "Colors of Christmas" will feature nostalgic and colorful holiday songs, including favorite Christmas Carols, Broadway Christmas hits, and beautiful heart-warming tunes we've all come to love.

Tickets for reserved Table Seating are: $15 for PAC members, $17 for Non Members and are available now at the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 E. Mill Street, Downtown, or conveniently online at: www.plymoutharts.org. For more information, please call the PAC at 920-892-8409 (voicemail 24hrs.) or email: info@plymoutharts.org. Visa and Mastercard are accepted.