Playwright Peter Moore Hosts Pre-Show Seminar At Peninsula Players

Peninsula Players Theatre, in conjunction with its world premi re production of A Trick of the Light, will host a free pre-show seminar with playwright Peter Moore Thursday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the theater. Moore will share the process of having his play produced for the first time. That evening he will also participate in a post-show discussion with the creative team and cast. Tickets to the performances are available, however, admission to the pre-show seminar is free.

Moore is a Minneapolis-based playwright, actor, fight coordinator and director. I like crisp, well-written dialogue, an interesting plot/story and characters who are living everyday lives, he said in an interview with The Playwrights Center.

Moore grew up in Minnesota with his parents who were voracious readers and very verbal. His father, Dave Moore, hosted the evening news on WCCO, the local CBS affiliate, for more than 30 years. For as long as Peter can remember, humor has been an essential part of family life. His parents instilled an appreciation for wit, words and a well-turned phrase in all six of their children. His father couldn't always make it home for dinner, but when he did, he typically asked: Well, anyone hear any good jokes today?



We'd be off, telling what we'd head, making up some on the spot, and generally have a good time being together, Moore wrote in the preface to Gone Writing: the poems of Moore on Sunday.

When asked what sparked his interest in writing, Moore replied, I'm not sure; kind of like a bus accident, I'm not really sure how it happened. I always had a lot of ideas for things and finally just started writing them down.

Moore has been a professional actor and director since 1977, with credits including Off-Broadway, Guthrie in Minneapolis, Meadow Brook in Detroit, Virginia Stage Company, Coconut Grove Playhouse, Wintergarden in Toronto, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Penumbra in St. Paul, Florida Stage and the Jungle Theater in Minneapolis.

His feature film credits include Wilson with Woody Harrelson, Thin Ice with Greg Kinnear and The Cure with Annabella Sciorra. He is the author of four other plays: Sons Of The Bedtime NEWZ (History Theatre, St. Paul), Mrs. Parker, Mr. Porter (reading, Guthrie Theater) and The Second Oldest Profession (Minnesota Fringe Festival).

Peninsula Players Theatre is committed to providing educational programming for the community. The organization has a long history of educational initiatives including an intern program that dates back to the founding days of the theater in the 1930s. The theater continues to offer backstage tours and post-show discussions as listed in the program and website. Contact the Box Office at 920-868-3287 for more information on free seminars, tours or to purchase tickets.





