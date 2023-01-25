Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship Applications Now Open

Peninsula Players Theatre will award scholarships for its fifth year to Door County high school seniors pursuing a major or minor in arts management, music or theater. A $500 scholarship will be presented this spring to one student at each of the Door County high schools.
Peninsula Players Theatre and its Board of Directors created this award to foster the career path and arts education of graduating high school students across Door County in the performing arts. Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship applicants must plan to enroll as a full-time college or technical student with plans to major or minor in arts management, music (performance or education), or theater (acting, theater studies, theater technology and design).
For more information on the scholarship and a complete list of qualifications, please visit www.doorcountyscholarships.org. Applications may be emailed to scholarships@givedoorcounty.org or mailed to: Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship c/o Door County Community Foundation at 222 North Third Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. For more information, contact Development Director Danielle Szmanda at 920-868-3287.
Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater and is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company, and its beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 88 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members from throughout Wisconsin and across the country. To learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.
Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater and is unique for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company, and its beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 88 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members from throughout Wisconsin and across the country.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
The Grand Oshkosh welcomes back New York City-based Ballets with a Twist for another round of Cocktail Hour: The Show. The company's signature production reinvents the excitement of classic entertainment with an original mix of choreography, music, and costume design.
Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the cast for the first play reading of The Play's the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences.
Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is presenting a 3-day residency with Step Afrika!, an award-winning African American dance company dedicated to the art of stepping, in partnership with MPAC Cultural Ambassador Donald Driver from January 18-20.
Peninsula Players Theatre announces the 2023 season of The Play's the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences. Readings of the plays will be performed at Björklunden at 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor, on Mondays, February 6, March 6 and April 3 at 7:00 p.m. There is no admission fee, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are welcome. Masking is encouraged but not required. There will be no virtual option in 2023.
More Hot Stories For You
The Grand Oshkosh Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: The Show
January 20, 2023
The Grand Oshkosh welcomes back New York City-based Ballets with a Twist for another round of Cocktail Hour: The Show. The company's signature production reinvents the excitement of classic entertainment with an original mix of choreography, music, and costume design.
Cast Announced For Reading of PAINTED DESERT at Peninsula Players Theatre
January 20, 2023
Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the cast for the first play reading of The Play's the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences.
Step Afrika! Residency To Be Held At MPAC In Partnership With Donald Driver
January 12, 2023
Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is presenting a 3-day residency with Step Afrika!, an award-winning African American dance company dedicated to the art of stepping, in partnership with MPAC Cultural Ambassador Donald Driver from January 18-20.
Peninsula Players Theatre Announces 2023 Winter Play Reading Series
January 6, 2023
Peninsula Players Theatre announces the 2023 season of The Play's the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences. Readings of the plays will be performed at Björklunden at 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor, on Mondays, February 6, March 6 and April 3 at 7:00 p.m. There is no admission fee, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are welcome. Masking is encouraged but not required. There will be no virtual option in 2023.
The United Performing Arts Fund Announces Scott Beightol As Board Chair and Five New Board Members
January 3, 2023
The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) announced this week the appointment of Scott Beightol, partner at Michael Best & Friedrich, as the new chair of the UPAF Board of Directors, succeeding Tim Mattke. Also announced was the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are Jeff Cady of US Bank, David Caruso of Dynamic Events by David Caruso, Dustin Godsey of Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, Melanie Maddux of ManpowerGroup and Tim Stewart of DeWitt, LLP.