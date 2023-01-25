Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship Applications Now Open

Peninsula Players Theatre will award scholarships for its fifth year to Door County high school seniors pursuing a major or minor in arts management, music or theater. A $500 scholarship will be presented this spring to one student at each of the Door County high schools.

Peninsula Players Theatre and its Board of Directors created this award to foster the career path and arts education of graduating high school students across Door County in the performing arts. Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship applicants must plan to enroll as a full-time college or technical student with plans to major or minor in arts management, music (performance or education), or theater (acting, theater studies, theater technology and design).

For more information on the scholarship and a complete list of qualifications, please visit www.doorcountyscholarships.org. Applications may be emailed to scholarships@givedoorcounty.org or mailed to: Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship c/o Door County Community Foundation at 222 North Third Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. For more information, contact Development Director Danielle Szmanda at 920-868-3287.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater and is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company, and its beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 88 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members from throughout Wisconsin and across the country. To learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.

