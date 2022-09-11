Peninsula Players Theatre Breaks Ground on New Company Housing

Peninsula Players Theatre has broken ground on two new dormitories that will house its interns and staff members. The company announced the Act II Protecting the Past, Ensuring the Future capital campaign on the opening night of its 87th season on Tuesday, June 14.

"We are thrilled to break ground on this critical project," said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "New intern and staff housing has been a long-awaited goal of ours. It is remarkable to finally witness this historic moment."

The Boldt Company began to clear the area to make way for two new dormitories which will replace the aged, insufficient structures in which company members currently reside. It will also replace the mobile outdoor shower trailer which currently acts as the main bathroom facility for those who live in these structures. Modern amenities, such as indoor plumbing and climate control, will help draw the next generation of theater-makers to Peninsula Players Theatre and Door County.

"New housing will help us retain and attract the skilled interns and staff members necessary to produce a full season of live theater and provide the unique Peninsula Players Theatre experience you know and love," said Kelsey. "We are eager to fulfill the current critical need of new housing which will also allow for future growth."

"We are grateful to our extended theater family and the Door County community who have helped us get this far!" said Board President Jill Herlache. "We are proud of our progress and hope our friends and community will continue to support us and help ensure the future of our beloved theater."

The projected completion date for the new dormitories is May 1, 2023, just in time for residency of the new interns and staff members. "Next spring will be a very special time. It will be a privilege to welcome the 2023 company to campus and watch them delight in the hard work and generosity of our community as they move into their new home," Kelsey said.

To learn more about the theater's Act II Housing Campaign and contribute to this vital project, please visit www.peninsulaplayers.com or contact Development Director Danielle Szmanda at (920) 868-3287 or danielle@peninsulaplayers.com.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater. It is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company, and its beautiful setting of 16-wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 87 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members from throughout Wisconsin and across the country. To learn more about Peninsula Players Theatre, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.