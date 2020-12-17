Northern Sky Theater Presents THE NEW YEAR WITH NORTHERN SKY

As the first offering of its brand-new winter season, Northern Sky Theater is pleased to announce The New Year with Northern Sky, a collection of videos of original songs by Northern Sky artists in honor of the New Year, presented virtually over YouTube.

A new original video compilation, The New Year with Northern Sky celebrates the end of 2020 with heart and style. Northern Sky's talented playwrights, composers, and songwriters set their quills (and pianos and guitars) to the task of bidding farewell to a tough year and welcoming a new one. In addition to a few song gems unearthed and dusted off for the occasion, most of the content of The New Year was created specifically for the show and has never been heard before. Some videos include photo montages by the artists that are beautiful, touching, and occasionally hilarious.

"Earlier in the year, we presented a show similar to this called Trunk Songs," said Northern Sky Artistic Advisor Doc Heide. "Our playwrights recorded themselves singing songs they had written for Northern Sky shows that had gotten cut before the show premiered. It was so much fun to watch that we decided to do it again, except this time our writers recorded themselves singing songs written on the topic of the new year."

The New Year with Northern Sky features appearances by Richard Castle and Matthew Levine, Katie Dahl, Doc Heide, Dave Hudson and Paul Libman, Craig Konowalski, Joel Kopischke and Willy Porter, Karen Mal and Will Taylor, Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan, Robin Share, Clay Zambo, and Matt Zembrowski. Heide calls the show "classic Northern Sky: funny, hopeful, and warm. The perfect thing to help us forget 2020 and welcome the New Year with a spring in our step."

Northern Sky has moved to a "pay what you choose" tiered pricing model for its entire winter season, which runs through April. The New Year with Northern Sky will be available to watch live as a premiere at 7 p.m. CST on Thursday, December 31, and on demand after that through May 31, 2021. Tickets range from $10-50 and are available at northernskytheater.com.