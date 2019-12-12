Northern Sky Theater Announces Holiday Open House

Northern Sky invites the public to enjoy holiday treats and get a sneak peak of the new Gould Theater and Creative Center on Thursday, December 19th from Noon to 6:00pm. Northern Sky will also offer their "employee discount" on select merchandise. Finish your holiday shopping and purchase your tickets for their Home for the Holidays concert or gift certificates for the 2020 season - all in one stop. Logo clothing items, ornaments and magnets, a collectible coloring book and much more are available onsite.



The Gould Theater is located at 9058 County Road A in Fish Creek near the corner of County Roads A & F.



Northern Sky Theater invites its audience to extend that holiday feeling beyond Christmas day with an evening of intimate seasonal songs, dazzling instrumentals and holiday humor. After 12 years of performing its holiday show at the Gibraltar Town Hall, Northern Sky will perform the very first "Home for the Holidays" at their new home in the Gould Theater. Northern Sky favorites Eric Lewis, Katie Dahl, and Rich Higdon's musical prowess, ease with one another, and love of holiday music will all be on full display at this year's concert.



Current ticket sales for the annual holiday concert are exceeding prior years. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets at least one week before their preferred date.



Performances of "Home for the Holidays" are scheduled for 4pm on December 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st plus two 7pm shows on Friday, Dec. 27th and Saturday, Dec. 28th at the Gould Theater. Tickets are $29 for adults and $14 for students age 17 and under. All seats are reserved. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the theater beginning one hour before each performance. As a special holiday treat, each show will also feature a drawing for gift certificates from local businesses.



Tickets can be purchased online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com, at the Northern Sky box office at the Gould Theater or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Office hours are 10am to 4pm Monday through Friday.

Social Share:



Northern Sky Theater in Door County welcomes you to a Holiday Open House on Thurs, Dec. 19th from 12-6pm offering their "employee discount" to everyone and tours of the new Gould Theater.



Facts:

The Gould Theater is located at 9058 County Road A in Fish Creek near the corner of County Roads A & F.



Northern Sky Theater is a non-profit professional theater organization that produces original musical shows in repertory from June through August. Northern Sky continues its performances into the fall with shows at the Gould Theater in September and October and over the Christmas holiday.





Related Articles Shows View More Appleton, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You