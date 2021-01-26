Northern Sky Presents Original California Duo Claudia Russell & Bruce Kaplan In Concert

As part of its ongoing winter season, Northern Sky Theater will present a virtual concert by California singing/songwriting duo Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan on Saturday, February 6 at 7 p.m. CST.

The show will be available either live or streaming on demand through May 31. Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan play a unique blend of folk woven from blues, country, pop, western swing, and bluegrass to create an eclectic, engaging sound. R

ussell is known for her powerful and expressive voice-at home on both whispery ballads and Buddy Holly-styled romps. Her tightly crafted songs take on classic themes (love and loss, youth and aging), all while finding humor in the everyday trials of life.

Elaine Schmidt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel said, "Russell has a voice that is made for folk music. She breaks hearts."

Lovers Tree, Russell and Kaplan's most recent CD, reached #5 on the national Folk DJ charts. Their distinctive music and easygoing manner have also won them spots at top venues across the US, including Berkeley's Freight and Salvage, San Francisco's Great American Music Hall, and the legendary Club Passim in Boston. Claudia is also known to Door County audiences as a former cast member of Northern Sky Theater where she performed in shows such as Fish and Whistle, Goodnight Irene, Old Friends, and Home for the Holidays.

"This was the first year since 1994 that we haven't visited Door County at least once," Russell said, "I miss it so much! There's no place like it. It'll be nice for us to put our virtual boots in Door County snow for a couple hours during this concert-we'll be picturing the Gibraltar Town Hall as we sing. Plus a big slice of apple pie!"

Tickets for Russell and Kaplan's concert are available at northernskytheater.com or by calling the Northern Sky box office at (920) 854-6117. This concert (and Northern Sky's entire winter season) is being offered via a flexible "pay what you choose" pricing system.

In addition to Russell and Kaplan's concert, Northern Sky is presenting seven other virtual winter shows, including The New Year with Northern Sky (premiered December 31), Love: It's Not Just for Lumberjacks (premieres February 14), Malarkey: 1993 in the Park (premieres March 17) and Only the Silly Songs (premieres April 1), as well as live virtual concerts by Eric Lewis (premiered January 23), Karen Mal and Will Taylor (March 6), and Doc Heide (April 17). Tickets for all winter shows are available at northernskytheater.com.

Northern Sky's Winter Season supports the theater's ongoing Rekindle Campaign, an effort to safeguard the company financially against a still uncertain 2021 performance season.