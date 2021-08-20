Northern Sky Presents Musical Comedy NAKED RADIO In Gould Theater

Beginning August 23, Northern Sky Theater will present Naked Radio, their 2017 musical comedy hit by Paul Libman and Dave Hudson. The show will run through November 6 (Northern Sky's latest-ever fall date) in Northern Sky's indoor Gould Theater.

Naked Radio tells the story of two local DJs forced to improvise programming when a snowstorm knocks out their station's pre-programmed feed.

"Reflecting on what we've been through in the past year, Paul Libman and I are rather proud of how our show resonates with the times we are in," noted playwright Dave Hudson. "Naked Radio centers, essentially, on a 'snow pandemic'. People are stuck in their homes, unable to go anywhere, but they still find ways to connect with the rest of the world."

This show is particularly apt this season because it's entirely self-contained. Three actors provide everything that is needed for musical accompaniment and are all onstage almost the entire show. Molly Rhode will reprise her tour de force portrayal of 13 different characters. Chase Stoeger, who was in the original cast, will be joined by Andrew Crowe, who did the very first reading of the show back in 2016. For this production, Chase will play the character Bart while Andrew will take Chase's previous role, Mike. The show is directed by Northern Sky's artistic director, Jeff Herbst.

"Our two DJ's (Andrew and Chase) will be playing their fingers off in this show," said Hudson. "And Molly Rhode will not only be playing stand-up bass, but she will also be representing Maggie, the station manager, as well as the entire community (12 more characters) who call into WHLO, our radio station."

Naked Radio runs August 23 through November 6, at 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday (except September 20 and October 28 at 2:00 p.m.). The runtime is two hours and ten minutes plus one 15-minute intermission.

Masks are required indoors for all patrons regardless of vaccination status. The Northern Sky Gould Theater will be running at 50% capacity to maintain socially distanced seating. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students. All tickets must be purchased in advance; no walk-up sales available.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Ticket office hours are 12-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Northern Sky will also record this production so that patrons may watch virtually if they prefer. Virtual tickets will be made available after the show has finished in-person performances.