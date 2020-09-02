Northern Sky Presents HOME AGAIN: A CABARET EVENING WITH ALLIE BABICH

The show will be broadcast live from the Gould Theater Saturday, September 19.

Northern Sky Theater continues its virtual season with a cabaret by Milwaukee-born, Door County-beloved actor and singer Allie Babich. Home Again: A Cabaret Evening with Allie Babich will be broadcast live from the patio of Northern Sky's Gould Theater the evening of Saturday, September 19.

Allie Babich began her professional career performing in Victory Farm at Northern Sky in 2011 and 2012. Since then she's spent most of her time performing and moving. (She's moved twenty-one times in the last ten years, to be exact!) Based most recently in New York City, Allie has a long list of performance credits, including shows at American Shakespeare Center, Utah Shakespeare Festival, the Guthrie Theater, on the Minnesota Centennial Showboat, at Shakespeare's Globe in London, and at various theaters in Wisconsin, including Skylight Music Theater, Northern Sky, and Door Shakespeare.

"Allie's got one of my favorite voices of all time," said Victory Farm playwright Katie Dahl. "I remember just being blown away the first time I heard her sing in Victory Farm rehearsal, and I've relished the chances I've had to hear her sing since then. If there is a silver lining of this pandemic, it's all of us getting to hear Allie sing a whole concert! I really cannot wait."

Home Again will feature songs from Northern Sky's original musicals and well-known Broadway musicals, as well as folk and Americana hits. Allie's performance will be accompanied by Colin Welford, a world-renowned pianist and conductor whose credits include Billy Elliot (Broadway), The Lion King (worldwide music supervision), and Hamilton (Chicago), as well as many years with Northern Sky.

"I've called many places home-Washington Heights, Door County, Milwaukee, Staunton, First Stage, a good book, the woods, the alto section, my Volkswagen," Allie said. "I'm so excited to have a chance to sing to Northern Sky fans in their homes." Home Again is just the latest installment in Northern Sky's robust virtual season, which so far has included Mancheski Playlist, When Life Gives Ya cLemons, Songs of Hope, Trunk Songs, Mary's Playlist, and The Jeff & Katie Show.

In gratitude for a donation of $30 or more, donors will receive a private Zoom link to the cabaret event. A recording of the concert will also be available after the event takes place. Those interested may register at www.northernskytheater.com.

