No Reservations Speaker Series from UW-Green Bay CAHSS Returns Next Week with Livestream Presentation

UW-Green Bay College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS) and The Weidner have announced the No Reservations Speaker Series returns with new events on March 21.

Now in its second year, No Reservations is a thought-provoking discussion series featuring short presentations on topical issues hosted by UW-Green Bay Professors, followed by live Q&A's moderated by UW-Green Bay CAHSS Dean, Charles Rybak. All events in the series stream live from The Weidner's YouTube Channel. Viewers are encouraged to participate and submit questions during the livestream.

Spring 2022 No Reservations Events:

Telling Stories Through Augmented Reality

by Chris McAllister Williams and Julialicia Case.

Monday, March 21 | 6:30 PM

The advent of augmented reality (AR) offers robust potentials and possibilities for artistic expression. An exploration of this new creative landscape reveals that the central question of AR projects is not if augmented reality can tell stories, but rather what does augmented reality storytelling look like. This talk will stream live from Fort Howard Hall on The Weidner's YouTube Channel.

Chris McAllister Williams, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of English and Humanities at UW-Green Bay. He teaching classes in poetry, game writing, and the avant-garde. Julialicia Case, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of English and Humanities at UW-Green Bay, where she teaches courses in creative writing, game writing, and literature. She writes fiction, creative nonfiction, and digital pieces, and you can find more information about her work on her website.

Grief Goes to Camp

by Illene Noppe Cupit.

Thursday, April 28 | 6:30 PM

According to the Child Bereavement Estimation Model, approximately 1 in 14, or 5.3 million children have experienced the death of a parent or sibling before the age of 18. How can we help these children? Learn about how Camp Lloyd, a summer day camp for grieving children can help them learn to be a kid again while coping with their loss. This talk will stream live from Fort Howard Hall on The Weidner's YouTube Channel.

Illene Noppe Cupit, PhD, is the Ben J. and Joyce Rosenberg Professor of Psychology and Women and Gender Studies at UW-Green Bay.