New Mural Unveiled At Fox Cities P.A.C.

The mural was painted by talented mural artist Irineo Medina.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the unveiling of a new mural located on its pillars along College Avenue. Painted by talented mural artist Irineo Medina, this newly installed display was commissioned to represent the togetherness and sense of belonging the arts make us feel.

"As a gathering place for the community, we have seen how the arts are able to unite people, building bridges and breaking down barriers. Sharing in each unique live experience that has graced our stage has brought people together, making strangers into neighbors and friends into family," said Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen. "With the help of the talented Irineo Medina we are able to celebrate this new mural that visualizes that indescribable feeling you get when sitting together in the theater. This sense of belonging and togetherness feels especially important to display on the outside of our building right now given our focus on current world events and the Center's extended intermission."

Medina spent the last few weeks creating 7 of the 8 pieces that are now displayed on the pillars along College Avenue. The eighth piece is being completed live on Saturday, August 8, as a reaction piece to a playlist of songs that inspired Medina based on community and belonging.

"Eight concepts was a little challenging but led to some artistic growth. I thought about how the Fox Cities P.A.C. interacts with the community and then how the community interacts with themselves. And of course, keep it light and colorful and add the vibrancy to the street," Medina said.

