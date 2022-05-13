Maria Van Laanen Honored With Broadway League Award

The Broadway League has announced the recipients of the 2022 League Awards as part of the Spring Road Conference. Since 1992, the League Awards are presented annually to honor the achievements of professionals working in regional markets across the United States and Canada, which present the touring productions of Broadway shows.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center President and CEO, Maria Van Laanen, was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management (Samuel J. L'Hommedieu Award). Van Laanen draws on her passion for building compassionate and engaged communities through the arts. In addition to being a Tony-voting member of The Broadway League, Maria's work allows her to bring a variety of groups together in the Fox Valley region, the State of Wisconsin, and throughout the country.

"Because of my involvement on a national level, we are able to bring live performing arts that engage and challenge our community. In coming together to explore issues, we are creating an increased sense of belonging and value for all," said Van Laanen.

The presentation of these awards is held during the Spring Road Conference, where Broadway industry professionals come together to learn from each other and continue to move the business of touring Broadway forward.

"We are so excited that Maria has been recognized with this award. Maria continues to provide tremendous leadership of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. It is no surprise that she was honored by The Broadway League for her contributions to our performing arts center, as well as the industry more broadly," said Terry Timm, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.