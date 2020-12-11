Marcus Theaters Now Offering Gift Card Deals and Holiday Fun Packs

The Holiday season is finally here, and it's an online shopping kind of year! Make sure you are ready with Marcus Theatres or Movie Tavern gift cards and new Holiday Fun Packs.

Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern Gift Cards make the perfect stocking stuffer for family, friends, and anyone else on your holiday shopping list. Plus, offers that are easy on your wallet during a year that's anything but typical.

Take a glimpse at the offers below, and if you prefer goodies to gift cards, three holiday fun packs make their debut this holiday season - Popcorn Fanatic, Elf or Polar Express Packages. So sweeten up the holidays. Check out the options below.

eGift Card Special available, now through January 3. Receive a FREE $5 Promo eGift Card with every $25 in eGift cards purchased. Promo eGift Card will be added upon checkout. Offer is valid on eGift Cards only.

Have Holiday Fun Packs shipped right to your home! Buy today and get it shipped to friends, family or directly to you for a Holiday movie night!

Load up the sleigh with your favorite candies and one-of-a-kind movie theatre popcorn!

Polar Express Package - All aboard this shipment of treats that will warm the hearts of loved ones everywhere.

Elf Package - A perfect gift for all the helpers in your life, including a special message from Buddy the Elf.

Popcorn Fanatics Package- Need MORE popcorn? Then this package is for you, featuring popcorn, seasoning, and a letter from Marcus Theatres' own Greg Marcus!

