MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS And ALTON BROWN LIVE Add Tour Dates At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced MagicSpace Entertainment Presents: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis on November 16, 2022 and Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats - The Holiday Variant on December 2, 2022.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. This year's show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas By Chip Davis tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $45 and go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats - The Holiday Variant originated with his other culinary variety shows, "Edible Inevitable" and "Eat Your Science." These tours have performed in 200-plus cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance. His latest production mixes together science, music, food, and festive fun into two hours of pure entertainment.

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns, "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers...think twice."

Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats - The Holiday Variant tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $49 and go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. The ticket office summer hours are as follows: Monday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and one hour prior to performances. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.

From his longtime home in Omaha, Neb., Mannheim Steamroller creator and founder Chip Davis makes innovative music inspired by the sounds of another age. This former teacher and jingle writer founded the music industry's largest independent recording label, American Gramaphone, in 1974 when industry executives said Davis' innovative 18th century instrumental rock sound would never sell. In addition to a Grammy Award, Davis is largely credited with establishing the New Age music category.

His first Christmas album in 1984, revolutionized the making and marketing of holiday music. The album's success made Christmas records a "must do" for all music artists. With more than 31.5 million Christmas albums sold, Davis is the #1-selling Christmas artist of all time with Elvis coming in at a distant 17 million holiday records sold. Having 19 gold, 8 multi-platinum and 4 platinum-certified records, Davis is among an elite group of music artists with this number of RIAA records. He is also one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the music industry, offering a rich array of lifestyle products on www.mannheimsteamroller.com including hot chocolate, food, apparel and novelty items. His latest achievement is creating a cutting-edge psychoacoustic technology that is being used in major medical institutions such as Mayo Clinic.

ABOUT Alton Brown

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer, and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. He is the host of Top 10 new Netflix Iron Chef reboot "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. Brown just released the long-anticipated fourth and final volume in the bestselling Good Eats series of cookbooks. It was an instant New York Times bestseller with 150 new and improved recipes accompanied by mouthwatering original photography. The Final Years is the most sumptuous and satisfying of the Good Eats books yet.

Those with an appetite for more Alton Brown can find additional show and ticketing information at www.altonbrownlive.com. Follow @altonbrown and #AltonBrownLive on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for posts from Alton and more information about the tour.

MagicSpace Entertainment is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise. For more information about MagicSpace Entertainment, visit www.magicspace.net.

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and multicultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!

