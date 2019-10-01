Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Announces 2019-2020 Season

Members of the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus Lakeshore Wind Ensemble (conductor Prof. Marc Sackman) and the Lakeshore Big Band, (Paul Sucherman, conductor) celebrate the 36th concert season of LWE, by sharing the stage with several guest artists throughout the season:



Saturday, October 19, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

The first concert will feature the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams and other masters of music of the mid century. Lawrence University Professor of Tuba, Marty Erickson, will join LWE to perform Vaughan Willams' Concerto for Tuba, in addition to English Folk Song Suite and Flourish for Wind Band. Also on the program will be works by Bela Bartok, Vincent Persichetti and Paul Hindemith.



Friday, November 1, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Plan an exciting Friday evening of romance, love found (and lost!). Guests are invited to bring someone they love, and share songs like My Romance, Isn't It Romantic, Fever...and more! Aerialist Linda DiRaimondo will wow guests as she performs above the stage along with special guests-the Manitowoc Roncalli High School Jazz Band.

Saturday, December 7, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

LWE hosts its traditional Festival of Christmas with holiday favorites including The Saints' Hallelujah, David Bourgeois narrating T'was the Night Before Christmas and help from the Festival of Christmas Children's Choir. The program is narrated by WFRV-TV anchorman Tom Zalaski.

Saturday, January 18, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

The LWE will present music of Vienna and the Strauss family, including Overture from Fledermaus, Kaiserwaltz, Thunder and Lightening Polka, and Radetzky March. Expect a good time with the LBB as Anything Goes! The audience will be treated to tunes from the Big Band era with movie music and everything in between. Vocalists David Bourgeois and Kim Hofmann will join the band on Somewhere Out There. Guest LBB Conductor Chris Woller will share a trumpet solo with the band on Roy Eldridge's Rockin' Chair.



Saturday, March 7, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

LWE will have music by Mozart and feature the winners of the Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Association Young Artist Competition.



Saturday, April 4, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

Spring brings crazy weather along the Lakeshore and "Spring Fever" for the April concert. Enjoy selections such as Stormy Weather, Blue Skies, Here's That Rainy Day, and I'll Remember April. Enjoy special guests Manitowoc Lincoln High School Jazz Band.

Saturday, May 2, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

The Capitol Civic Center Community Chorale directed by Jim and Susie Miller will share their beautiful voices in celebration of our nation during the May concert.

For details on performances and scholarship program, please view website: www.LakeshoreWindEnsemble.org. For tickets: cccshows.org or call the Capitol Civic Centre Box Office 920-683-2184.





