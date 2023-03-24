Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lachrisa Grandberry Named As Director Of Northern Sky's NOVA Initiative

Grandberry was recently named one of Wisconsin’s 52 Most Influential Black Leaders.

Mar. 24, 2023  
Lachrisa Grandberry Named As Director Of Northern Sky's NOVA Initiative

A fan favorite, audiences in Door County have come to know Lachrisa Grandberry over her past five seasons with Northern Sky as a performer, playwright, and composer. Starting this year, Grandberry will add 'program director' to her list of roles as she will lead the organization's newly-formed NOVA Initiative.

NOVA stands for Nurturing Original Voices and Artists. It is Northern Sky Theater's next-generation new works development and incubation initiative. The goal of NOVA is to foster, nurture, and expand creative opportunities for alumni, BIPOC, and emerging writers in Northern Sky's development process.

"The Nova Initiative is a reflection of what Northern Sky has always been," said Grandberry. "In my time working on Sunflowered, I learned so much in the writing process and could not have done it without the hands-on support of the leadership staff. I am in no way, shape, or form an expert, but I do have knowledge and resources to further this part of Northern Sky's Mission. I'm excited to pay it forward and be more intimately involved with my theater home. Even more, I'm excited about the infinite possibilities that'll come as we continue to make space for next generation storytellers."

Elements of NOVA include: Writing Circle, explorative writing workshops; The Nesting Place, a writer to writer mentorship program; and Pot of Luck, a writer's retreat festival. In addition to advancing these elements, Grandberry will also serve on Northern Sky's IDEAS Task Force (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Solutions) and will support Northern Sky's marketing efforts to reach new audiences.

"When Lachrisa joined us in the summer of 2018, she didn't just embrace Northern Sky, she embraced Door County," said associate artistic director Molly Rhode. "Lachrisa's commitment to storytelling here in the peninsula has enriched the creative fabric of our company. We are overjoyed that she'll be lending her leadership skills to our team as we look to Northern Sky's future.

Grandberry was recently named one of Wisconsin's 52 Most Influential Black Leaders.

Photo Credit: Rachel Lukas

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Cast Announced For Peninsula Players Theatres Reading of i Photo
Cast Announced For Peninsula Players Theatre's Reading of 'i'
Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the cast for the final play reading of  The Play's the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences.  
Northern Sky Celebrates Long Board Tenure of Cyndy Stiehl Photo
Northern Sky Celebrates Long Board Tenure of Cyndy Stiehl
Cyndy Stiehl will step down from the Northern Sky board April 1 after 26 years with the organization, including two as board chair. Stiehl will continue to be active in the organization via membership on various advisory committees.  
Outskirts Theatre Co. Welcomes New Artistic Leadership Ahead of 10 Year Anniversary Season Photo
Outskirts Theatre Co. Welcomes New Artistic Leadership Ahead of 10 Year Anniversary Season
After a decade of producing entertaining, thought-provoking theatrical productions and providing professional opportunities for emerging artists, Outskirts Theatre Co. is ready for some big changes.
Fox Cities Announces 2023-24 Season Lineup; BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More! Photo
Fox Cities Announces 2023-24 Season Lineup; BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More!
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled the 2023-24 Season including a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series that features two Wisconsin premieres and performances exploring identity and culture from around the world through the Boldt Arts Alive! Series and the immersive Spotlight Series.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For Peninsula Players Theatre's Reading of 'i'Cast Announced For Peninsula Players Theatre's Reading of 'i'
March 16, 2023

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the cast for the final play reading of  The Play's the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences.  
Northern Sky Celebrates Long Board Tenure of Cyndy StiehlNorthern Sky Celebrates Long Board Tenure of Cyndy Stiehl
March 11, 2023

Cyndy Stiehl will step down from the Northern Sky board April 1 after 26 years with the organization, including two as board chair. Stiehl will continue to be active in the organization via membership on various advisory committees.  
Outskirts Theatre Co. Welcomes New Artistic Leadership Ahead of 10 Year Anniversary SeasonOutskirts Theatre Co. Welcomes New Artistic Leadership Ahead of 10 Year Anniversary Season
March 10, 2023

After a decade of producing entertaining, thought-provoking theatrical productions and providing professional opportunities for emerging artists, Outskirts Theatre Co. is ready for some big changes.
Fox Cities Announces 2023-24 Season Lineup; BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More!Fox Cities Announces 2023-24 Season Lineup; BEETLEJUICE, LES MISERABLES, and More!
March 7, 2023

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled the 2023-24 Season including a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series that features two Wisconsin premieres and performances exploring identity and culture from around the world through the Boldt Arts Alive! Series and the immersive Spotlight Series.
Nurse Blake to Play The Weidner in OctoberNurse Blake to Play The Weidner in October
February 25, 2023

Internationally touring comedian, nurse, and viral video star NURSE BLAKE has announced his massive 100 city Shock Advised Comedy Tour, with a performance in Green Bay on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8pm at The Weidner. 
share