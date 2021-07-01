Kids From Wisconsin Will Perform LIVE! IN LIVING COLOR This Month

The Kids From Wisconsin's new 2021 troupe will present "Live! In Living Color" as their themed production orchestrated and produced by Taras Nahirniak and his creative and talented artistic staff.

This year's "Plymouth Show" is presented by the Plymouth Arts Center with a one-time evening performance in the Plymouth City Park, 203 Suhrke Road, on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 at 6:30pm.

The show will highlight the greatest live music venues throughout the history of this country and the musical artists that helped define their legacies. The Ed Sullivan Theater, Caesars Palace, The Grand Ole Opry, House of Blues, and Broadway just to name a few. The brilliant costumes and magnificent talent of the high energy dancers and musicians will be something to marvel and take you back to those musical moments. Bring the whole family!

An early bird ticket sale for the 'Plymouth Show' is going on now for preferred bench seating which will be close to the stage and concession stand. 'Bring Your Own' Lawn Chair seating will also be available with a suggested donation of a minimum of $5 per person.

Bench seating tickets are only $10 each and are available at the Plymouth Arts Center Box Office, 520 East Mill St., Downtown Plymouth, Tues-Fri. 10am to 4pm, OR online: www.plymoutharts.org, call (920) 892-8409. The food concession stand, serving hot dogs, soda, and snacks, will be available from 5:30 pm. All proceeds of the show benefit the Plymouth Arts Center, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Kids From Wisconsin's troupe of 36 talented young performers includes Sheboygan Falls performer, Noah Bartelt on electric bass guitar. Noah just completed his second year at Stanford University, where he studies Public Policy. In addition to bass, Noah regularly plays trumpet, guitar, and drums for several groups on Stanford's campus, including Ram's Head Theatrical Society and the Stanford Marching Band. He also performs with his rock band, Urban Royalty, which was a state finalist for the Rockonsin garageband competition. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School, where he performed with many groups and received the Marine Corps Musical Excellence Award. This is his first summer as a KID and he could not be more excited!

After a quiet year of no performances due to the pandemic, the Kids From Wisconsin's 53rd year summer tour has been planned incorporating safety protocols for each stretch of the 6000-mile tour. "The pause that was necessary this past year created a cavernous void for our annual audiences and our talented performers." KIDS Managing Director Tina Weiss said. "We cautiously considered our staff, performers and the safety of our audiences as we planned out rehearsals, venues, overnight stays and travel for this summer's production tour. I am confident in safely getting this tour on the road."

Live! In Living Color has an approximate run time of 120 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. The production will be performed over 36 times through August 15th, which includes performances daily at the Wisconsin State Fair.

An iconic Kids From Wisconsin performance is a professional, fully staged Vegas-style performance designed for a multi-generational audience. The group tours the Midwest and will perform to over 120,000 over a summer.