Kids From Wisconsin Present THE BEAT GOES ON

At 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 15, the 2019 Kids From Wisconsin will take the stage at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids. After 50 years of entertaining audiences across Wisconsin and beyond, the Kids beat is stronger than ever. This 51st season features music and artists that have stood the test of time.



Living legends such as Billy Joel, Tina Turner, and Cher, just to name a few, along with music that is both traditional, award-winning, and notorious, will get audiences on their feet. Music from some super all-stars such as Queen and Gershwin will keep them wanting more! The songs of today that are featured have beats with lasting power that captivate younger dreamers and "wannabes" in the audience.



The iconic sound of the Kids band will wow you with some winning tunes from all-time rockers such as the Doobie Brothers, Festival Di Ritmo, some favorite Super heroes, and more. These band features will get toes tapping to some of rock's greatest guitar riffs and percussive Latin beats.



The classic Broadway medley brings to life some of the best-known, beat-filled Broadway tunes.



This year's talented Hometown Kids hail from as far north as Eagle River, west to River Falls, east to Kohler, and as far south as Salem! And Central Wisconsin is proud to have representation from Port Edwards with Megan Shields, a singer/dancer.



If you know students ages 7-14 who would love to attend the FREE Realize Your Dream workshop at 3:30 p.m. at the PAC on July 15, register them at www.kidsfromwisconsin.org.



Arrive about 6:40 to see a pre-show performance by students from Rapids School of Performing Dance (possibly some future Kids From Wisconsin!). Tickets are $16 and may be purchased through the Arts Council of South Wood County three ways:

Purchase online 24/7 at www.SavorTheArts.org.

Call 715.424.ARTS (2787) during business hours Monday - Thursday, 10-2:30.

Stop by the office during business hours at 1040 8th Street South, Suite 101, Wisconsin Rapids.





