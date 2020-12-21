Geneva Theatre Actors Guild Cancels Annual Christmas Show

Geneva Theatre Actors Guild will not perform a Christmas show this month, Lake Geneva Regional News reports. The group may not return to the stage until February 2021.

"Sadly, with the growing number of people still affected by the coronavirus each day, we decided not to risk endangering anyone with a live performance," said Gail Baccetti, the guild's publicity director.

JaNelle Powers, the guild's artistic director, said it was impossible to find cast and crew members willing to participate in a show due to the health crisis.

"It was a difficult and sad choice, but one we were forced to make," said Powers.

Powers said the guild intends to perform the week of Valentine's Day, even if it has to be a two-person production. The show has not yet been decided.

The guild started its first season in 2017, after the reopening of Geneva Theater. Shows are free, but audiences are able to make donations.

