GRAMMY Award Nominated Dru DeCaro Presents BLOOD/LOVE, An Original Vampire Rock Popera, October 27-28

"Rock popera" Blood/Love will run at the historic Howard Theater for two nights only.

Oct. 19, 2022  
Delivering the ultimate modern musical experience, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter, producer, artist, performer, and guitarist Dru DeCaro [Machine Gun Kelly, Miguel, Khalid] and writer/producer Carey Sharpe present the opening of their "rock popera" Blood/Love at the historic Howard Theater in Oshkosh, WI for two nights only October 27-28.

Blood/Love seizes and immerses a spellbound audience as The Howard transforms into "The Crimson," a gothic nightclub and venue where ageless vampires roam free amongst the living.

Pop and punk rock music tell the story of Valerie Bloodlove, the chief demoness (brought to life by Sharpe) as she struggles to offset eternal boredom with a search for purpose and, perhaps, undying love. A seductive cohort of vamps and tramps surround her (and the audience), as leading man Anzik's (DeCaro) guitar-laden score wails with a wild and blood-curdling abandon. The production takes cues from DeCaro's sizable experience in chart-topping pop and bombastic rock music, unspooling into a knot of sensual vampire lore, world-class dance, and nightlife excess. It is a new breed of theater. Blood/Love is pointed and cunning with a troupe that bares their teeth for two nights only this Halloween season. Sharpe and DeCaro vow to deliver an evening, unlike anything you've experienced.

After you visit, you may not want to leave "The Crimson."

Sharpe commented, "From the moment you walk in the door, you are immersed in the underground world of vampires. Blood/Love's music is fresh, the production is sexy and the performers swirl all around the audience. At the same time, the show has a lot of heart. It touches on emotions we all share and celebrates what is so tragically beautiful about being mortal."

"Blood/Love is unreal," echoed DeCaro. "Every step of this production has been absolutely new and ambitious, heavy, and satisfying. I can't wait for people to hear the music and feel the terror."

Sharpe and DeCaro co-wrote Blood/Love with Sharpe as Executive Producer and DeCaro as Music Producer, who, along with jazz recording artist/songwriter Erin Boehme and producer Adam Kobylarz, penned the show's 25 original songs. Academy Award-nominated Kaolin Bass and Daniel LeClaire co-direct the production, with show-stopping choreography from Jonathan and Oksana Platero (Dancing With The Stars, So You Think You Can Dance).

For DeCaro, the debut of Blood/Love continues a banner year. He recently wrote and produced Em Beihold's breakout platinum #1 radio smash "Numb Little Bug" and continues to collaborate with some of the most influential artists in the world.

Don't miss Blood/Love.

"The Crimson" is located at The Howard

405 Washington Avenue, Oshkosh WI 54901

October 27 & 28, 8 PM


