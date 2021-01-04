Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Announces Updated 2021 Season

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced performances slated for the 2020-21 Season. Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center will continue to deliver on its mission virtually through the end of 2020 and is focusing on opening its doors in early 2021 for an exciting lineup of performances.

"It's hard to believe that just a few short months ago we announced our 2020-21 Season lineup to 1,700 patrons in our beautiful Thrivent Hall. Later that week, our extended intermission began. While this has been a challenging time for our community and our industry, we are excited to look forward to our curtain rising once again in 2021," said Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen. "While the lineup may look a little different, we are thrilled to offer a variety of live performing arts experiences for our audiences to delve into, enjoy, learn from and share with others."

For the performances no longer on the line-up, the Center continues to work with touring artists on rescheduling planned performances into future seasons. Ticket holders for those performances will be contacted via email with their options.

Upon reopening, the health and safety of audiences, staff, volunteers, artists and community will continue to be a top priority. The Center will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and consult industry experts and local health officials regarding recommended health and safety measures. Those practices and protocols will be decided upon and announced closer to the beginning of the 2021 Season.

BOLDT ARTS ALIVE! SERIES

The Boldt Arts Alive! Series returns, bringing cultural, adventurous and fun performances. All of the Arts Alive! performances take place in Thrivent Hall.

The 2021 Boldt Arts Alive! Series includes:

L.A. Theatreworks presents

Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Sitcom

by Gregg Oppenheimer*

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

it gets better

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll*

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Cirque de la Symphonie

featuring the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Black Violin

Thursday, April 29, 2021

SPOTLIGHT SERIES

The Spotlight Series brings an intimate, immersive experience to the forefront, all in the beautiful Kimberly-Clark Theater.

The 2021 Spotlight Series includes:

Jon Reep*

Saturday, January 23, 2021

One-Man Star Wars® Trilogy*

Saturday, March 27, 2021

One-Man Avengers A Parody*

Saturday, March 27, 2021

I Wrote That One Too...A Life in Songwriting: From Willie to Whitney staring Steve Dorff*

Friday, May 7, 2021

*Denotes rescheduled performances. Tickets from original dates will be honored.

Tickets to all Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series performances will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11. Tickets may be purchased online at foxcitiespac.com (processed through Ticketmaster) or by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760.

Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing Boldt Arts Alive! or Spotlight Series performances can do so now by calling (920) 730-3786 or visiting foxcitiespac.com.

Patrons who purchased tickets to a previously announced Boldt Arts Alive! or Spotlight Series performance that is no longer part of the season will be contacted shortly via email with their options.

KIMBERLY-CLARK BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA - FOX CITIES SERIES

The Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series is full of fun for all ages with two Wisconsin premieres and two returning favorites that are sure to dazzle audiences.

The 2021 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series includes:

Disney's Frozen

February 24 - March 7, 2021

Cats

April 6 - 11, 2021

Hairspray

May 18 - 23, 2021

Tootsie

June 15 - 20, 2021

New Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Season Ticket Packages will be on sale beginning Tuesday, August 11 at 10 a.m. The package includes Frozen, Hairspray and Tootsie with the option to add Cats.

New packages will be available at foxcitiespac.com or by phone at (800) 216-SHOW (7469).

Patrons who purchased tickets to Mean Girls will be contacted shortly via email with their options.

2019-20 Season Ticket Holders with tickets to Dear Evan Hansen, previously planned in June 2020, should hold on to the tickets. Dear Evan Hansen is scheduled to take place August 10-15, 2021.

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES

As national touring artists and local groups plan their 2021 Season, we hope to add more performances to the calendar. This season will include the following rescheduled performances:

Hotel California*

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Celtic Woman*

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Kansas*

Friday, June 4, 2021

Razor 94.7 | 104.7 Present The Free Beer & Hot Wings Show*

Friday, June 11, 2021

Maks and Val Live! 2021 featuring Peta and Jenna*

Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Spouse Whisperer*

Saturday, June 26, 2021

*Denotes rescheduled performances. Tickets from original dates will be honored.

Patrons who purchased tickets to performances that are no longer part of the season will be contacted shortly via email with their options.

