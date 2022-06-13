Fox Cities P.A.C. To Welcome A Variety Of Programming In 20th Anniversary Season

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the complete 2022-23 Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series show line up.

The Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series encourage engagement to the arts through communal efforts. Audience members experience live performances and explore new perspectives with a variety of programming.The primary focus of the 2022-23 Season is to explore the meaning of community. These titles are curated for audience members of all ages and interests, allowing experiences of immersive multicultural integration with communities from all over the world. To further embrace the Center's curatorial vision and spirit of community, each show has a connection to a local organization.

Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen says, "We are pleased to have a wonderful line up with such strong connections to community! It celebrates the unity between performers, patrons and community partners. It's only fitting that we are highlighting the sense of community this upcoming 2022-23 Season that comes during the Center's 20th anniversary year. Since day one, the community has been with us, so we are happy to celebrate together 20 years of bringing the live performing arts to the Fox Cities!"

Some of those community connections that the Fox Cities P.A.C. is honored to partner with during the 2022-23 Season are: Neenah Historical Society, Fly Circus & Aerial Arts and the Bubolz Nature Preserve. Randy S. Tuma, executive director of Bubolz Nature Preserve, had this to say: "We are honored and excited to collaborate with the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center as nature and the arts are so vitally important to our community and enhance all of our daily lives. It is a privilege to provide such a unique opportunity from two extraordinary nonprofits working to strengthen our community."

2022-23 BOLDT ARTS ALIVE! SERIES

The Boldt Arts Alive! Series encourages patrons to explore diverse communities and engage in the arts through a variety of performances that provide a window to the world. With performances for all ages and interests, this series features a variety of theatrical adventures held in the Thrivent Hall.

The 2022-23 Boldt Arts Alive! Series includes:

Brulé (Newly Added!)

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Community Engagement Partner: Neenah Historical Society (Neenah, WI)

Award-winning classic rock Native American music group pushes boundaries in rhythms and genre-blending. This 5-piece band, also accompanied by dancers, displays instruments of the Native American community. They have wowed audiences with their live performances all across the country, as well as 70 produced episodes of the cable TV program, Hidden Heritage.

Theater Latté Da's Presents All is Calm

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Community Engagement Partner: Military Veterans Museum & Education Center (Oshkosh, WI)

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man's Land singing "Stille Nacht." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

Ranky Tanky

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Community Engagement Partners: Appleton Boychoir, Lawrence Community Girl Choir and newVoices (Appleton, WI)

Stirring and lively jazz stemming from the West African-rooted Gullah community in South Carolina. Their sound has been described as "soulful honey to the ears." Ranky Tanky have established themselves as passionate global ambassadors for their local culture and community, helping to preserve the traditional originated by African Americans in the coastal South during slavery. Members of the Appleton Boychoir, Lawrence Community Girl Choir and newVoices will perform with the ensemble at this one-of-a-kind concert experience.

Ballet Hispánico

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Community Engagement Partner: Appleton Public Library (Appleton, WI)

Ballet Hispánico returns with an evening of dances that explore the diversity of Latinx cultures and bring innovative ways of experiencing and sharing a cultural dialogue. "Both earthy and classically elegant" (The New York Times), the Company is a group of highly trained professionals renowned for their technical prowess and captivating presence onstage. Don't miss the nation's largest Latinx dance organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures!

The New York Tenors with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra



Saturday, February 11, 2023

Community Engagement Partner: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra (Appleton, WI)

Experience the memorable music, moments, and magic of New York, as the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra and the vocal artistry of Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio take audiences on a truly entertaining journey through the greatest city in the world - New York, New York.

The Tamburitzans

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Community Engagement Partner: IndUS of Fox Valley (Appleton, WI)

Through music, song, and dance The Tamburitzans showcase beauty and brilliance of traditions from around the globe. Audiences will be transported to folk celebrations through intricate choreography, mesmerizing music, and unique voices. A memorable experience like no other!

Ireland With Michael (Newly Added!)

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Community Engagement Partner: McGuinness Irish Pub (Appleton, WI)

Emmy award-nominated singer and a voice of Riverdance on Broadway, Michael Londra takes audiences on an incredible, immersive journey with Ireland With Michael. Travel through Ireland and be moved by the power of songs and stories. This narrative is paired with spectacular footage of the Emerald Isle filmed for his PBS travel show (of the same name), Irish dancers, fiddles and pipes, all celebrating Celtic talent.

Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour Presents Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Community Engagement Partner: Building For Kids Children's Museum (Appleton, WI)

New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander brings two of his beloved children's books-Acoustic Rooster and his Barnyard Band and Indigo Blume and the Garden City-to the stage in a world premiere Kennedy Center commission. Alexander teams up with his writing partner Mary Rand Hess and long-time musical collaborator Randy Preston to tell a story about being scared, being brave, and believing in yourself. With special guests like Duck Ellington and Ms. Dairy Parton, this musical adaptation will have children (and families) dancing in their seats. This is a sensory-inclusive performance.

Cirque Alfonse - Animal, A Farm Story (Newly Added!)

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Community Engagement Partner: Fly Circus & Aerial Arts (Appleton, WI)

Where the circus meets the farm, this unique stage production allows audiences to experience music, dance, theater, and circus, with a touch of comedy. This "farm fantasy" offers energetic and poetic performances, driven by imagination, and a mix of trad and soul, which the troupe affectionately calls "agricultural funk."

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation (Newly Added!)

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Community Engagement Partner: Bubolz Nature Preserve (Appleton, WI)

Come see the classic imaginings of A. A. Milne's book turned Disney featurettes brought to life in what The Laughing Place calls a "Charming and whimsical stage show...." Revisit the Hundred Acre Wood with its iconic and beloved characters as life-sized puppets in this new musical adaptation with a fresh story. Enjoy this family-friendly experience on stage!

2022-23 SPOTLIGHT SERIES

The Spotlight Series brings a cozy, engaging experience to the forefront, making the beautiful Kimberly-Clark Theater its home. Kimberly-Clark Theater provides the perfect place to showcase talented performers in an atmosphere that allows audiences to immerse themselves in the performance.

The 2022-23 Spotlight Series includes:

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience



Thursday, November 17, 2022

This amazing band, anchored by brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely in the hands of the audience. This is done through request cards that audience members fill out prior to the show. On the cards audience members only need to fill out three things: name, their favorite Beatles song and the reason why they chose that song.

Who Hijacked My Fairytale? Starring Kelly Swanson (Newly Added!)

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Community Engagement Partner: Mondo! Wine Bar & Retail (Appleton, WI)

A modern-day fairy tale...This powerful new one-woman comedy/theatrical production from award-winning storyteller and motivational speaker Kelly Swanson is everything you want in the perfect "Girls Night Out:" A heartwarming story paved with belly-laughs the entire way.

Adam Jacobs - Right Where I Belong: Songs of Alan Menken

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Join Broadway's original Aladdin and Grammy-nominated artist Adam Jacobs as he explores the prolific songbook of the incomparable Alan Menken. Featuring classic songs from hits such as Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Aladdin and more. This intimate, cabaret style show will have folks singing out the theater.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 for the newly added titles. Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or by visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton.

Groups of 10+ interested in purchasing Boldt Arts Alive! or Spotlight Series performances can reserve their seats at foxcitiespac.com/groups.

Information about each of the performances can be found at foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets.