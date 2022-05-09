Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces Center Stage Honors

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is proud to announce the recipients of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Best Actor and Best Actress recognition. Amelia Gibbons of Green Bay Southwest High School and Joshua Thone of St. Francis Xavier High School will represent the program at The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awardsa?? this June.

Nominated for their leading performances at their high schools and chosen through a separate process at the Center, they will represent the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program at the national level and have the opportunity to learn from professionals in a week of workshops, compete for scholarships and perform on stage at the Minskoff Theatre, currently the Broadway home to Disney's The Lion King.

Amelia Gibbons was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress for her role as Rosie in Green Bay Southwest's production of Mamma Mia!. Gibbons is a junior at Green Bay Southwest High School.



Josh Thone was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor for his role as

Seymour Krelburn in St. Francis Xavier's production of Little Shop of Horrors. Thone is a senior at St. Francis Xavier High School and plans to study musical theater in the fall.

The Center also announced this season's Influential Theater Educator, nominated by their peers and students, for their positive influence on the lives of their students and commitment to performing arts education.

Wendy Bixby, director at Fox Valley Lutheran High School, was recognized as the Influential Theater Educator. Bixby's dedication to her students, colleagues and program does not go unnoticed. She has transformed the theater program at Fox Valley Lutheran High School into one that is supported and engaged with by the school and community.