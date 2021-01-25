Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces 2021-22 Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series Lineup

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the 2021-22 Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series lineup. The season will include Mean Girls, Hairspray and the Wisconsin premieres of Disney's Frozen, and 2019 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown. Wicked also returns to the Fox Cities, kicking-off Broadway's return to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in October 2021.

"We have worked tirelessly with our partners to plan a season that will entertain and engage audiences as we look forward to Act 2 here at the Fox Cities P.A.C.," said Fox Cities Performing Arts Center president Maria Van Laanen. "We look forward to having additional updates about the Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series and national touring artists to share in April. Until then, we urge our community to stay healthy, stay engaged and stay inspired."

The Center will continue to deliver its mission virtually through programming designed to engage local communities including the virtual Amcor Education Series and virtual Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program. More information about Community First Community Engagement Series activities will be available to the public throughout the season by visiting foxcitiespac.com.

These initiatives are supported in part by the Center's Act 2 Fund, created to help lessen the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members can help the Center recover from this extended intermission by visiting foxcitiespac.com/Act2Fund.

"We need the community's continued support to sustain operations, deliver our mission virtually and make necessary health and safety upgrades prior to reopening," said Van Laanen. "As soon as it is safe to reopen to the public, plans regarding procedures and updates will be announced. We are hopeful our first public events will occur in August 2021."

Ticketholders for spring performances will be notified via email as soon as more information is available.

2021-22 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series

WICKED

October 27 - November 14, 2021

Season Ticket Holders will have first access to purchase tickets to this Season Option upon completion of their 4-show package.

HADESTOWN

December 14 - 19, 2021

MEAN GIRLS

January 18 - 23, 2022

HAIRSPRAY

February 15 - 20, 2022

Disney's FROZEN

May 18 - 29, 2022

Season Ticket Holder Week: May 18 - 24, 2022

The Center has also announced a successful rescheduling of the highly anticipated visit of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, now planned for April 19-24, 2022.

Season Ticket Holders for the 2021-22 Season and those with tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN, rescheduled from the 2019-20 Season, will be contacted via email with additional information.

Those interested in purchasing a 2021-22 Season Ticket Package are encouraged to sign-up to receive additional information at foxcitiespac.com/2122.