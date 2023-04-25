Dancer And TV Personality Derek Hough Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities P.A.C.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents: Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $49.50 and go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

From the EMMY award-winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years. The show features all new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have' Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour. Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost who is a Tony Award & Drama Desk-Award nominated producer. He's produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women, Wait Until Dark), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit! Residency, Donny Osmond Residency). Visit www.MojaveGhost.com for more information.

For more information go to www.derekhough.com.

Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. VIP packages are available through Ticketmaster only. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.