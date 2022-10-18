Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 18, 2022  
DAVID SPADE - CATCH ME INSIDE Tour Date Announced At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Outback Presents: David Spade - Catch Me Inside on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Tickets for the 8:00 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $45.00 and go on sale Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. For current ticket office hours visit foxcitiespac.com/ticket-office. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.

Born in Birmingham, Michigan, and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, Spade began his career by performing stand-up comedy in clubs, theaters and colleges across the country. He made his television debut on SNL and was soon after named the "Hot Stand-Up Comedian of the Year" by Rolling Stone Magazine. As a writer and a performer on SNL for five years, he is best known for his memorable characters including the sarcastic "Hollywood Minute" reporter on "Weekend Update" and catch phrases like "And you are...?" and "Buh-Bye!"

Nominated in 1999 for an Emmy Award and an American Comedy Award and a Golden Globe in 2000 for his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on "Just Shoot Me," David Spade became a household favorite. He continues to be a box office draw and even does stand-up tours nationwide. A notable one being his Comedy Central special, "David Spade: My Fake Problems," which was filmed at Hollywood's Fonda Theater and aired on May 4, 2014.

In 2012, Spade was heard as the voice of Griffin, the Invisible Man in the animated feature, HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA alongside Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Kevin James, and Andy Samberg, among others. He reprised his role in the second, third and fourth installment of the HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA franchise. The latest, HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 4: Transformania, was released on Amazon Prime on January 14th, 2022.

Spade is also recognizable in many other films. In 2015, he reprised his role as the hilarious and endearing "white trash" misfit, Joe Dirt, in the sequel to the cult classic, JOE DIRT 2: BEAUTIFUL LOSER, directed by Fred Wolf, with whom he also co-wrote the script. The film has been streamed over two million times, making it Crackle's most watched original movie to date. Spade was also seen in Sony Pictures' GROWN UPS 2 alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Kevin James. The film was a follow up to the 2010 hit comedy about a group of childhood friends who reunite years later. Both movies were a financial success, each earning over $200 million dollars worldwide at the box office.


