Broadway Is Back At The Fox Cities P.A.C. with WICKED

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center raised the curtain for the first performance in Thrivent Hall in 594 days when WICKED opened on Wednesday, October 27. With masks required, safety enhancements made and eager audience members filling the seats, opening night ushered in a new era of the Center's second act after COVID-19 put a halt to live performances in March 2020.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome audiences back to their gathering place to share in exceptional live experiences once again," said Fox Cities P.A.C. president and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "The energy we experienced on opening night was incredible and speaking with patrons about how much live arts experiences have been missed in these last 19 months was heartwarming. We can't wait to welcome our community back to the theater all season long."

WICKED plays the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center through November 14. The Broadway run is followed by a slate of holiday performances, the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra and the arrival of Tony Award-winning Hadestown to round out the calendar year. For a full list of performances in the 2021-22 Season, visit foxcitiespac.com.

Photos and video from opening night can be used in stories related to the return of Broadway to the Fox Cities P.A.C. Assets can be downloaded here. Additional information, including interviews, can be provided upon request by contacting Trisha Witt, director of marketing and communications using twitt@foxcitiespac.com or by calling (920) 809-4950.