Bert Kreischer Just Announced At Weidner Center

Bert Kreischer brings his Berty Boy Tour presented by Outback Presents to the Weidner Center April 4, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Bert is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sellout crowds across the country. His standup specials "Secret Time" and "The Machine" are currently streaming globally on Netflix. The successful debut of the Body Shots Tour has sold out theaters for 2019.

Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Bert seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove "that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age," Forbes. Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Between his two previous stand-up specials, "The Machine" on Showtime (2016) and "Comfortably Dumb" on Comedy Central (2009), his two podcasts: "Bertcast," and "Open Tabs," his YouTube cooking show: "Something's Burning," his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight" -Interrobang.

Tickets for the Berty Boy Tour go on sale on Friday, November 8, at 10 a.m. order by calling Ticket Star at 800-895-0071 or online at www.WeidnerCenter.com. Additional information about Bert Kreischer can be found at BertBertBert.com.

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, located near the center of UW-Green Bay's bayshore campus on the northeast side of the city of Green Bay, is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,021-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Center is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance productions, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. For more information on the Weidner Center, visit www.WeidnerCenter.com,





