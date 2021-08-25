Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center Announces 2021-2022 Performing Arts Season

The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center has announced its 2021-2022 Performing Arts Season, featuring seventeen titles and nineteen performances, running September 2021 through April 2022. The Season showcases local talent as well as national and international touring productions.

The following is the full 2021-2022 Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Season schedule. Tickets for each show will go on sale at a future time leading up to each performance unless otherwise noted. (*On sale now)

Additional information about each title may be found on the APAC website at www.AshwaubenonPAC.org.

BRODHAGEN DENTAL CARE TOURING SERIES

Hotel California: A Salute To The Eagles*

Friday, September 10, 2021 - 7:30 PM

Sponsored by Ridgeview Liquor

Colin Mochrie's HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis*

Friday, September 17, 2021 - 7:30 PM

Sponsored by Bayland Insurance

The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!*

Saturday, October 2, 2021 - 7:30 PM

Sponsored by Gerber Collision & Glass

Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry

Saturday, October 16, 2021 - 7:30 PM

Tickets on sale August 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM

A Carpenters Christmas starring Lisa Rock

Thursday, December 9, 2021 - 7:30 PM |

Sponsored by Pool Works

Frank's Tribute and The All-Star Band

Saturday, January 22, 2022 - 7:30 PM

Sponsored by RODAC

Mark Twain Revisited featuring Parker Drew

Thursday, March 10, 2022 - 7:30 PM

Also performing at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center in 2021-2022 is the AVB Community Band, formerly known as the Allouez Village Band. AVB Community Band concerts are not ticketed and are offered free of charge.

AVB COMMUNITY BAND CONCERTS

Champions All - Monday, September 13, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Of Dreams & Nightmares - Monday, October 18, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Highlights & Lowlands - Monday, March 21, 2022 - 7:00 PM

Oldies But Goodies - Tuesday, April 19, 2022 - 7:00 PM

You've Got To Be Kidding! - Monday, May 16, 2022 - 7:00 PM