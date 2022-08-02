Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell to Perform At Plymouth Arts Center This Month

One of Chicago's most popular and acclaimed musical duos, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell will be performing at the 18th Annual Plymouth Arts Center's Cheese Capital Jazz & Blues Crawl for the Arts, Friday, August 12, 2022. Joining vocalist Anne Burnell, keyboardist and vocalist Mark Burnell, will be Jim Widlowski on drums and Milwaukee bassist Jim Paolo. They will take the stage from 6pm - 9pm. Located at 520 E Mill Street, Plymouth, you can purchase the 2022 Wristband with a $10 donation for the PAC. Wristbands are available now at all participating venues. You can visit PlymouthArts.org or by calling 920.892.8409 for more information.

Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell will be performing songs from their upcoming, eagerly awaited, long overdue, duo CD TWO FOR THE ROAD, which will officially be released August 17 on Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and all digital outlets. Cabaret Scenes Magazine's Carla Gordon said of the duo "clearly among the power couples in both Chicago's jazz and cabaret communities," and "each Burnell is a unique entertainer, and both manage the crossover between jazz and cabaret with aplomb."

Singer-songwriter Anne Burnell has been praised as "a singer of glorious gifts" by the Chicago Tribune and a "silken voice navigates the various scales with remarkable agility and delightful phrasing" by Hrayr Attarian of Chicago Jazz Magazine. While her multi-talented, singer-arranger-pianist husband Mark Burnell was called "silky skilled and highly polished," by the Chicago Tribune. Mark has been recognized and lauded for his musical creativity and versatility with Chicago Jazz Magazine saying, "he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation, even one that contains no jazz at all."

Named "Chicago's Top Ten" for two consecutive years by New York's Cabaret Hotline, Anne and Mark have delighted audiences in Bern, Zurich, Paris, Rieburg, Geneva, Panama, and Amsterdam. But it's in Chicago where they have made their huge musical imprint, performing at some of the Windy City's top spots including Davenport's, Skokie Theatre, Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower Theatre, Tortoise Supper Club, WDCB Jazz at the Logan, Le Piano and Signature Room. They have also performed the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Chicago Fire, Arlington Park, and Special Olympics. Their recordings, "Little Things We Do Together", "Blues In The Night", and "Summer Days & Dreamy Nights", have been featured on Chicago radio stations WGN, WXRT, WDCB and nationally on NPR stations.

TWO FOR THE ROAD is the perfect showcase of Anne and Mark Burnell's many talents. And as noted Grammy Award-winning author and jazz critic Neil Tesser exclaims "it is one sweet ride," as Wisconsin residents will be lucky enough to witness and hear firsthand at their Plymouth Center for the Arts performance August 12th.

Visit BurnellMusic.com for further information. Their recordings are available for purchase at Amazon.com, and online at iTunes and at all streaming outlets including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube.